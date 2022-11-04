Sports
Parents of Riders Call for Tax Exemption, Scholarships
Overview:
Many parents, guardians and sponsors buy bicycles and other spare parts for their children, pay taxes to store the bicycles, hire coaches to train their children, treat injuries, pay for airline tickets and the like.
In most sports disciplines, the synergy between the sportsmen and women with regard to their respective parents, guardians or sponsors is per say as the crow flies.
Parents perform enviably diverse tasks in the career development of the various sports personalities in the box.
From the advisory role, parents, guardians or sponsors make or break the careers of the athletes virtually.
They stimulate or discourage the talented youngsters.
Most parents are avid sponsors (financial or otherwise) and others go the extra mile to train their kids or even hire the coaches for the novice exercisers.
In sports fields such as swimming, motorsport, golf, football, basketball, rugby, cricket, handball, tennis, chess, table tennis, netball, cycling and others, parents are known to take the lead in helping their children’s career development.
The case is no different from motocross in particular.
Amid the many challenges facing the various parents of riders, humble pleas have been made to various stakeholders, including the government of Uganda.
Advisor Paul Musede took full advantage of the opportunity to plead for help during the official launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge at the Kololo Ceremonial Independence site in Kampala city.
Musede praised Barack Oland for the sacrifice of creating a standard race track that the riders use to train and race competitively.
In the same vein, he politely advocated tax exemptions, scholarships for young riders, and other offers that will motivate the young.
I thank the owner of the Busika facility (Orland) for giving us the time to train. As parents, we have contributed. We have some challenges as parents that need to be addressed. We are looking for support; not only financially, but through sister organizations such as URA for tax exemptions. We also need scholarships to support a number of young riders to excel in the education sector.
Counsel Paul Musede, the rider’s parent
For starters, the second Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge will take place on Sunday 27e November 2022 at Busika Race Track.
Uganda will field riders in the different categories.
Other countries that will participate are Israel, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, United States of America and others from Europe.
At least 100 riders plus will take place in the event last held in 2019 but paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) in appreciation of the special services rendered over the years.
Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) General Wilson Mbadi was the main guest, represented by Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF.
Major sponsors and partners include Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasaki, National Council of Sports (NCS) and others
National Council of Sports (NCS) offered a contribution of Shs 50,000,000 to help prepare for the event.
Michael Toyota Kaguta of the famous team chairman promised to mobilize as many young people as possible to attend the event.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
