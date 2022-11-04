Swimming and diving returns to McCoy Natatorium for first home game of the season





University Park, Pa. Swimming and diving at Penn State hosts its first home game of the season, welcoming West Virginia to McCoy Natatorium. The Nittany Lions started the season after a road race in Pittsburgh and Annapolis. The event, spread over two days, kicks off with the women’s teams at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 4 and continues as the men’s teams head to the pool and planks the following day, Saturday, November 5, at 11:00 AM. Friends, family and fans can access streaming via the links above and live results via the Meet Mobile app. The Nittany Lions: Currently 3-1, the female Nittany Lions split a tri-meeting with Pitt and Notre Dame, defeating the Panthers. The freshmen Meisner sisters next to Kat Stanford , Olivia Jack and senior captain Emma Harvey puts the team in the spotlight and leads the women in IMs and free distances in the middle distance, as well as the sprint, breaststroke and flying events with respect. The men are accompanied by senior captains William Lulek , Lachlan Byrne and Kevin Sullivan and had notable performances by Victor Baganha and Samuel Foger in the 50 Free and 200 Fly two weeks ago in Pitt. The mountaineers: With a combined 13 medals and a third (788 points) and fourth place (502.5 points) at the 2022 Big 12 Championships, West Virginia’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams sent two athletes to the NCAA Championships. At last year’s game, the Nittany Lions defeated the Mountaineers, both men’s and women’s teams who took the win by posting final scores 161-101 and 181-107. Event planning: Friday and Saturday will mirror each other and include two 20-minute breaks for diving events. 200 medley relay

