No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, tv channel, odds, how to watch





No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have a shot at the game when the Beavers and Huskies face off at Husky Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner still has flickering hopes of a Pac-12 Championship berth and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons in which they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006. Here’s a sneak peek: No. 24 Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) at Washington (6-2, 3-2) Time: 19:30 Friday Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle Coaches: OSU’s Jonathan Smith (fifth year, 22-30), Washington’s Kalen DeBoer (first year, 6-2; eight years total, 85-11) Last rule: Huskies with 3 TV channel: ESPN2 (Xfinity Comcast 36/736, Dish 143, Charter Spectrum 25/217), DirecTV (209). How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live for FREE with DirecTV Stream (free trial) or with fuboTV (free trial). You can also play this game Hulu + Live (free trial) or Sling TV (promotional offers) if you run out of fuboTV trials, or just prefer those platforms and their pricing plans. You can also watch this match live on Watch ESPN with your cable or satellite provider’s credentials. In the air: Radio on KEX (1190), KPOJ (620), Sirius 973, Sirius XM 983, Sirius XM App 973 Oregon State Attack vs. Washington defense The hype regarding the showdown between the Oregon state defense and UW’s passing game is justified. But it’s not alone. Oregon State will have its hands full with the Husky Pass rush. Washington is tied for 14th in sacks nationally with 25. The Huskies have two of the Pac-12s top four individual sackers in edge rushers Bralen Trice (6) and Jeremiah Martin (6). A reserve defensive lineman, Von Tunuufi, has four sacks. Adding to the task is that the Huskies often only need to rush four. Despite the pressure, UW only has eight takeaways; only Arizona and Stanford have fewer within the Pac-12. Oregon States’ offensive power is the running game, but it will be tested as Washington has the conference’s second-best running defense, giving up 110.4 yards per game. On the other hand, UW hasn’t had to deal with many high-quality running games outside of UCLA, running 184 yards against the Huskies. Safety Alex Cook leads UW in tackles with 55. Look for OSU to run back Damien Martinez’s momentum. The Texas freshman has back-to-back 100-yard games, including a career-high 178-yard, three-touchdown performance against Colorado. The Beavers complement Martinez with Deshaun Fenwick, Jam Griffin and even Jack Colletto, as they average 194.9 rushing yards per game, third in the Pac-12. For a fourth straight game, Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson is 61 of 99 for 818 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Among the receivers to watch are TreShaun Harrison (34 catches, 477 yards, 3 TDs), Anthony Gould (23-386-3) and improving freshman tight end Jack Velling (8-167-1). Oregon State Defense vs. Washington attack While Oregon State has faced elite quarterbacks like USCs Caleb Williams and Utahs Cam Rising this season, the Beavers haven’t seen a transient unit like Washingtons. Led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the Huskies rank fourth in first downs, fifth in third down conversion rate, and seventh in overall offense nationally. Penix leads the country in passing yards (2,934) and yards per completion (12.76). Penix is ​​accurate, as he completes a nearly 68 percent clip (230 of 339), for 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Penix’s main targets are Rome Odunze (50 catches, 756 yards, 6 TDs) and Jalen McMillan (45-611-6). The UW running back is led by Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa, who has 449 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Cameron Davis is the Huskies touchdown maker with 10 hasty scores. Oregon State counters with one of the Pac-12’s best defenses. Within the conference, the Beavers are second overall (350.9 yards), third in passing (230.6), rushing (129.2), and scoring (22.8) defense. Oregon State has 14 takeaways and tends to get them in bunches. The Beavers had four in their most recent appearance, against Colorado. Unsung safety Kitan Oladapo leads OSU with 46 tackles, followed by inside linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris and safety Jaydon Grant with 43. Defensive end James Rawls has a team-high 5 tackles for loss, while Oladpo has OSU’s top pocket total with 2. primary comment: Weather could play a big part on Friday night, but it’s unclear how much rain and wind will greet Husky Stadium. Much of western Washington is bracing for an atmospheric river, according to weather conditions, but some models show Seattle could easily get rid of it. When rain and wind scourge Husky Stadium, it’s in favor of OSU and its running game. Quick Notes Washington scored on his first possession in every game this season.

Last year, Everett Hayes kicked a 20-yard field goal on the final game of the games to give Oregon State a 27-24 win over UW at Reser Stadium. The win ended a nine-game run for the Huskies.

Oregon State is this week in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013. The Beavers also ranked No. 23 in the College Football Playoff Top 25, a program first.

The Beavers have kept three consecutive opponents rushing under 100 yards. The last time that happened was in 2009.

In 1998, OSU coach Jonathan Smith threw for 469 yards in a 35-34 loss to Washington. It is an OSU-UW series high and the fourth best of all time in the state of Oregon.

Oregon State safety Jaydon Grant has two career touchdowns against Washington. He returned an interception for a score in 2019 and a blocked punt for a touchdown in 2020.

Through 89 offensive possessions, Washington has only seven three-and-outs. Forecast Oregon State 30, Washington 27 –Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel

