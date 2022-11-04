These guys love tennis | The Jewish News from Detroit

The Frankel Jewish Academy boys tennis team wins its first regional championship, playing in the state tournament for the 7th time in 9 years.

The remarkable success of the boys’ tennis teams of the Frankel Jewish Academy became even more remarkable this season.

The Jaguars went to the Division 4 state tournament for the seventh time in nine seasons.

For the first time in team history, dating back to the schools opening in 2000, the Jag-uars were declared regional champions after winning the regional at Grosse Ile on October 6.

Frankel coach Larry Stark was named Regional Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.

Unlike all their opponents, the Jaguars do not play on Shabbat and Jewish holidays. This drastically reduces their number of training sessions and competitions.

That doesn’t stop them.

The children are doing well with hard work. They know time is precious, said Stark, whose hiring as a Frankel coach nine years ago after a successful eight years as a boys’ tennis coach at West Bloomfield High School coincided with the Jaguars’ emergence as a boys’ tennis power in Division 4.

Frankel had never made it in boy tennis before Stark came on the scene.

Stark pointed to some concrete reasons for his teams’ performance over the years. One of the reasons is players who are multisport athletes and do not remove anyone from the team.

Tennis can be a sport for life, Stark said of his no-cut policy.

Another reason Stark has put forth is difficult to quantify, but certainly occurs.

Monica and I take pride in creating a welcoming, relaxed family atmosphere in the team and teaching life lessons beyond tennis, he said.

Monica is Monica Stark, Larry’s wife, who works with him as a coach. Each is certified by the United States Professional Tennis Association. They have been married for 28 years.

Ethan Grey, one of the seven seniors on this year’s Frankel boy’s tennis team and co-captain for three years, has been a member of the Frankel boy’s tennis family for four years. He went to the state tournament three times.

Looking back on his Frankel tennis career, his coaches immediately came to mind.

I can’t thank our coaches enough, he said. They are great. I can’t imagine my life without them.

Having a small school (about 120 students this school year) also helps the boys’ tennis team, Gray said.

One of the great things about Frankel is that everyone knows each other and everyone is close, he said. My first Frankel experience was tennis training for my freshman year. I was nervous but everyone on the team was so nice and welcoming, especially the seniors.

Gray (17) is the third and last of the Gray brothers to play for Frankel’s boys’ tennis team.

Jonathan, 24, a University of Michigan graduate and medical student at Oakland University, and Eli, 21, who studies neuroscience at Michigan State University, preceded Ethan, who plans to enter a field of medicine. He has not yet decided where to study.

Frankel’s boys tennis players went 5-2 with one bye in eight flights in the first round of this year’s state tournament, held in Kalamazoo.

Every Frankel player lost in the second round, but the Jaguars didn’t really get great seeds by the way.

Of the opponents who defeated Frankel players, two won the flying championships, two finished second in their flight, and another made it to the semifinals of the flight.

As for seeded players, Frankel players lost to two No. 1 Seeds, two No. 4 Seeds, and one No. 6 Seed.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association again provided facilities for the Frankel players so that their state tournaments would not be held during the Shabbat.

All of Frankels’ first round games were played indoors Thursday night (Oct. 13) at the Markin Racquet Center at Kalamazoo College.

It made for a long night and a quick turnaround, but none of Frankel complained.

Our matches started Thursday evening at 6 and 7 pm. We were done by 10:30am and then drove 40 minutes to our hotel in Battle Creek. There were no hotel rooms available in Kalamazoo because it was Western Michigan University’s homecoming weekend, Larry Stark said.

Friday morning we had a wake-up call at 5.15 am. We had breakfast at 6 and got on the bus at 7 so Monica and I could go to a coaching meeting at 8 o’clock.

If necessary, semifinals and championship games with Frankel players would have been played on Saturday night (October 15).

The Saturday night scenario has happened twice during the Frankel state tournament run.

The goal of every year at the state tournament is to get our players through the quarterfinals before Shabbat on the Friday of the tournament so we can come back and play on Saturday night, said Frankel Athletic Director Rick Dorn.

Frankel went 6-0-2 in doubles this season and finished second in the Catholic Liga division. The 4-4 draw was against Warren De La Salle and Dearborn Divine Child, much larger schools with long resumes of athletic success.

Match Statistics

Here’s how the Frankel Jewish Academy boys’ tennis team fared in the Division 4 regional and state competitions this season.

DIVISION 4 REGIONAL IN GROSS ILE

OCT. 6

TEAM SCORES

1. Frankel Jewish Academy 22

2. Big Island 19

3. Milan 17

4. Jackson Lumen Christi 15

5. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 9

6. Pontiac Notre Dame Preparation 8

7. Brooklyn Columbia Central 4

8. Plymouth Christian Academy 2

9. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 0

SINGLES

NO. 1 Ethan Gray (FJA) def. Robert Coyler (Monroe) 6-1, 6-2

Daniel Pero (Brooklyn) beats. Ethan Gray (FJA) 6-0, 6-0 (Semifinal)

NO. 2 Defeats Zach Fink (Milan). Max Charlip (FJA) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 (second round)

NR 3 Hayden Dean (FJA) beats Brennan Runyon (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0

Hayden Dean (FJA) beats. Ethan Fitzpatrick (Notre Dame) 6-2, 6-1

Hayden Dean (FJA) beats. Nick Naso (Gross Ile) 6-0, 7-5 (Championship)

NO. 4 Tony Carson (FJA) defeats. Sawyer Johnson (Milan) 6-0, 6-0

Tony Carson (FJA) beats. Ryan Wells (Notre Dame) 6-0, 6-0

Tony Carson (FJA) beats. Nolan Karn (Gross Ile) 6-1, 7-6 (Championship)

DOUBLE GAME

WHEN. 1 Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) beats. Joseph Labbe/Thomas McClelland (AA Gabriel Richard) 6-2, 6-4

Trent Chlebek/Calib Johnson (Grosse Ile) beats. Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) 6-4, 6-1 (Semifinal)

NO. 2 Defeats Merrick Michaelson/AJ Goodman (FJA). Noah Iott/Xander Memije (Monroe) 6-0, 7-5

Nathan Bowman/Tyler Denham (Milan) beats. Merrick Michaelson/AJ Goodman (FJA) 6-1, 6-3 (Semifinal)

NO. 3 Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) defeats. Asher Feldvary/Garrett Watkins (Brooklyn) 6-0, 6-1

Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) beats. Michael Mitzel/Ellie Crane (AA Gabriel Richard) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) beats. Dres Kedding/Bray Kedding (Grosse Ile) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 (Championship)

NO. 4 Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) defeats. Hyunseung Lee/Hyunsu Lee (AA Gabriel Richard) 6-2, 6-1

Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) beats. Mannie Riopello/Hudson Randles (Grosse Ile) 6-1, 6-4

Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) beats. Luke Morse/Zach Farmer (Milan) 6-3, 6-1 (Championship)

DIVISION 4 STATE TOURNAMENT IN KALAMAZOO OCT. 13-14

TEAM SCORES

FJA scored 5 points (five-fold draw for 13th place among 27 teams).

SINGLES

NO. 1 Ethan Gray (FJA) def. Joey Castle (Lansing Catholic) 6-0, 6-0

Simon Caldwell (Grand Rapids West Catholic) beats. Ethane Gray (FJA) 6-0, 6-2

NO. 2 Defeats Max Charlip (FJA). Jacob McNew (Williamston) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Levi Yaffey (Grand Rapids South Christian) beats. Max Charlip (FJA) 6-1, 6-0

NO. 3 Hayden Dean (FJA) def. Logan Fuller (Big Rapids) 6-4, 6-4

Jack Elliott (Berrian Springs) beats. Hayden Dean (FJA) 6-3, 6-1

NO. 4 Jaret Hill (Armada) defeats. Tony Carson (FJA) 6-0, 7-6

DOUBLE GAME

NO. 1 Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) beats. Garrett Riehl/Will Gardner (Lansing Catholic) 6-1, 6-1

Campbell Marchal/Tommy Ugval (Grosse Pointe University Liggett). Aidan Charlip/Gabe Gordon (FJA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

NO. 2 Ryan Waite/Sebastion Deimel (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) def. Merrick Michaelson/AJ Goodman (FJA) 6-1 6-3

NO. 3 Jack Grytza/Davis Vu (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) def. Ryan Rubin/Caleb Robbins (FJA) 7-6 (5), 6-4

NO. 4 Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) defeats. Collin Craig/Youngjan Jang (Berrien Springs) 6-1, 6-4

Ryan King/Niko Cooksey (Liggett) beats. Harry Shaevsky/Jonah Miller (FJA) 6-2, 6-4