No. 18 Field hockey sees season end in extension at Big Ten Tournament





Columbus, Ohio The field hockey of number 18 Rutgers saw another solid campaign end on Thursday afternoon, falling to number 4 Northwestern by a score of 2-1 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals. The Scarlet Knights, who were the No. 6 in the series, finished with an 8-10 record after losing to No. 3 seeded Northwestern, who improved to 16-3 overall during the season. Rutgers played in the Big Ten Tournament as the defending champion after capturing the university’s first-ever Big Ten Tournament crown last season. Rutgers’ goal was scored in the match by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Puck Winter who also grabbed a defensive save. Iris Langejans and Rachel Houston each had an assist on the game, while goalkeeper Sophia Howard made eight saves. Overall, Northwestern led in shots (24-11) and corners (10-5). All three players who earned in-game points for RU were recognized by the Big Ten during Wednesday’s conference awards release. Langejans, who finished the season with a team-best 16 points and eight assists, was named First Team All-Big Ten. Houston, who had a career-best three goals and five assists for 11 points, was the recipient of the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. Winter led the team with four defensive saves to earn Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year. Rutgers played five games this season to break the regulations. This was the first since September 16 (the seventh game of the season) and the only one that RU lost on the field (the only other past defeat came in the season opener against Duke 18 in a shootout. RU claimed wins after overtime No. 15 UConn, at No. 25 Monmouth (double-OT) and at Michigan State. Rutgers’ defense kept them in the game in the first fifteen minutes. RU conceded four penalty corners and was eliminated 5-1, but after 15 minutes the game remained scoreless. Northwestern kept pressure high in the second quarter. On Northwestern’s seven penalty corner of the first half, the Wildcats nearly scored, but a huge defensive save from Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year Puck Winter kept the game 0-0. Shortly after, however, the team conceded another corner and a laser shot from above from Lauren Wadas snuck into the far post and gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the 27th.e minute of the game. At halftime, Northwestern was leading 1-0. The Wildcats had the advantage in shots (13-2) and corners (8-1) at the break. Early in the third quarter, Rutgers scored the equalizer. The Scarlet Knights got a corner, put in by Langejans and stopped by Houston. Winter fired a shot from the top of the circle, making the game 1-1 at the 36:19 mark. RU reversed momentum in the third quarter, beating Northwestern 8-1 in the frame. The Wildcats were set to make seven shots in the fourth quarter, but three saves from Howard extended the game to 1-1. The last goal came just over three minutes into extra time. Rutgers appeared to have defended a Wildcats push well, but the umpires called for a penalty. Peyton Halsey stepped to the circle and scored it, the end of the match. With the result, RU’s postseason run ended, finishing the season with an 8-10 record. That figure included five ranked wins against a schedule that saw Rutgers face 13 ranked enemies.

