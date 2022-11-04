



SAN DIEGO North Carolina women’s tennis has three of the eight remaining players in singles and one doubles team in the quarterfinals after Thursday’s action at Barnes Tennis Center’s 2022 ITA Fall National Championships. No. 1 seed Fiona Crawley No. 3 seeded Abbey Forbes and Carson Tanguilig all reached the quarters in singles, while Crawley and Tanguilig moved up in doubles. Crawley made quick work of Denver upstart Taylor Melville, 6-3, 6-0, to become the first Tar Heel to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. The top tier will now rotate to Friday’s match-up with Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M in a rematch of their ITA All-American Championship quarterfinals last month in Cary, NC Crawley lost her lone set in 14 games to Stoiana this fall, but then gathered to capture the final two sets and would win the title two days later. Forbes and Tanguilig both had to fight back after losing their opening sets to Ohio State’s Sydni Ratliff and Barry’s Deniz Khazan, respectively. Forbes ended up being too much for the Buckeye sophomores by taking the 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. Meanwhile, Tanguilig faced Khazan, a 28-year-old from Division II Barry University who was ranked number 200 in the WTA in 2018. Carolina’s sophomore sensation recovered from her first set setback to earn a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 win. All three main draw singles and Anika Yarlagaddas Friday consolation game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET. In the doubles, No. 2 seeded Crawley and Tanguilig beat New Mexico’s Leonie Hoppe and Katherine Jhang, 6-0, 6-3. The three who advanced to the main draw continued their quest to add their names to an impressive list of previous winners of Carolina’s program. Jamie Loeb was the first to win the singles championship in 2013 and was later joined by title winners in successive seasons Sara Daavettila in 2019 and Alexa Graham in 2020. Hayley Carter and Whitney Kay won doubles in 2015 and Crawley and . last fall Elizabeth Scotty returned the trophy to Chapel Hill in 2021. All the action from the 2022 ITA Fall National Championships will be streamed on the Cracked rackets YouTube page. Links to the live streams can be found on the Event page. ITA Autumn National Championships Singles main draw

Round of 32 – Wednesday Nov 2

[1] #21 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. Daria Kuczer (TENN) 6-2, 6-3

[5-8] #16 Carol Lee (GT) beats. Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 6-4

[3] #15 Abby Forbes (UNC) def. #74 Malaika Rapolu (Texas) 6-2, 7-5

[5-8] #28 Carson Tong (UNC) def. Lillian Gabrielsen (MISS) 6-3, 6-0 Round of 16 – Thursday Nov 3

[1] #21 Fiona Crawley (UNC) def. Taylor Melville (Denver) 6-3, 6-0

[3] #15 Abby Forbes (UNC) def. Sydni Ratliff (OSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

[5-8] #28 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. Deniz Khazan (Barry) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 Quarter Finals – Friday Nov 4

[1] #21 Fiona Crawley (UNC) vs. #58 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 1:00 PM

[3] #15 Abby Forbes (UNC) vs. #3 Daria Frayman (PRIN), 1:00 PM

[5-8] #28 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) vs. [2] #7 Connie Ma (STAN) 1pm Singles comfort Round of 16 – Thursday Nov 3

Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) def. #6 Cameron dies (Duke) Without, injury Quarter Finals – Friday Nov 4

Anika Yarlagadda (UNC) vs. #98 Kimmi Hance (UCLA), 1:00 PM Doubles main draw Round of 32 – Wednesday Nov 2

[2] Fiona Crawley /Carson Tongue (UNC) def. Patricia Spaka/Domenika Turquoise (ASU) 7-5, 6-4 Round of 16 – Thursday Nov 3

[2] Fiona Crawley /Carson Tanguilig (UNC) def. Leonie Hoppe/Katherine Jhang (UNM) 6-0, 6-3 Quarter Finals – Friday Nov 4

[2] Fiona Crawley /Carson Tanguylig (UNC) vs. Adel-Byanu Abidullina/Eliza Askarova (UD),

