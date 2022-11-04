Imran Khan: Former Pakistani cricketer and Prime Minister shot in leg in apparent assassination attempt | Cricket News

Former Pakistani cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot in the leg in what his supporters believe was an assassination attempt.

A gunman reportedly opened fire while Khan delivered a speech to supporters at a rally in Wazirabad.

Cordelia Lynch of Sky News was on the scene and said a Sky News producer stood by the cricketer turned politician shortly after he emerged from his dumpster following the shooting.

Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan in August





Khan was rushed off the scene and his supporters said he survived the attempt on his life.

Khan was shot in the leg, but escaped serious injury, a party official said. The shooter’s identity was not immediately known and no group has claimed responsibility.

Khan’s political party and police said one of his supporters has died, while nine others were injured and arrested at the scene. Nine others were also injured

Pakistan’s former captain has called for new elections after being ousted as prime minister in April. He has delivered speeches at rallies across Pakistan.

He had been marching from Lahore to Islamabad on the way to snap elections for six days when the shooting happened.

A large crowd had gathered to hear him speak, and Lynch said she interviewed him on the spot about threats of violence.

Khan has called for early elections





He described the march as a “peaceful” protest – when there was “sudden commotion”.

“The injured were taken to an ambulance…a lot of panic…people rushed. No one could understand exactly what was going on,” Lynch said.

“Then Imran Khan showed up. He was, I understand, shot in the left leg. In fact, our producer here, Mohammed, could see that. He was very close to Imran Khan when he emerged.

“He was taken away…a doctor, who was close by, treated three patients. This was the worst case scenario – what so many people were concerned about was that this peaceful protest had the potential to turn violent.”

Imran Khan was interviewed on Thursday by Cordelia Lynch of Sky News





Khan taken to Lahore for treatment

According to Lynch, she said she was in the container with Khan when they heard screams before being told to get off the container immediately.

“There was concern that the gunman was still on board. But at the time, it was so unclear if there were any threats outside. We didn’t hear any gunshots. At that time, it was not known if anyone had been stabbed or shot,” she said.

As they went outside, Lynch said they heard some people in the “panic” crowd shouting “Imran Khan is dead” as armed police and emergency services entered.

She added that Khan had been taken to a hospital in Lahore for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, while Faisal Javed, the leader of the PTI political party, was also among those injured.

Khan during a 1992 World Cup match against India





Khan glittering Test career

Before entering politics, Khan had a brilliant two-decade cricket career with Pakistan, after making his first-class debut at the age of 16.

Khan played county cricket for Worcestershire between 1971 and 1976, making his Test debut against England in June 1971 at Edgbaston.

In 1974 he made his ODI debut against England at Trent Bridge. In the 1970s he established himself as one of the fastest bowlers in the world of cricket and one of the pioneers of reverse swing bowling.

Khan captained Pakistan during their winning run at the 1992 World Cup





In a brilliant Test career, Khan played 88 games, took 362 wickets and scored 3,807 runs. He also made 175 ODI appearances, scoring 3,709 runs and taking 182 wickets.

In 1982, Khan became captain of the Pakistan cricket team at the age of 31, taking over from Javed Miandad.

He led the squad in 48 tests, won 14 and lost eight and led the squad in 139 ODIs, winning 77 and losing 57.

Khan led the side to their first Test win in England at Lord’s and he also led Pakistan to their first Test series win over India and England in 1987.

The fast bowler retired from international cricket after leading Pakistan to victory in the 1987 World Cup, but returned to the side a year later.

Khan’s career as a captain and cricketer came when he led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.