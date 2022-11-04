Wisconsin Football: Badgers Offer 3-Star QB Cole Lacrue . 2023





On Monday, the Wisconsin Badgers offered a scholarship to three-star quarterback Cole Lacrue of Broomfield, Colorado, marking their final offer for the position in the 2023 class. Lacrue announced the news on Twitter, marking his sixth scholarship offer, as the 62, 190-pound quarterback currently has interest from Colorado, Tulane, Central Michigan, Northern Colorado and South Dakota. Earlier this season, Offensive Coordinator Bobby Engram told reporters he was confident Wisconsin would get their man in the position and it was imperative that the process not be rushed. I think you go through the process as you normally would and don’t rush anything, Engram said. I think we’ve identified some good talent looking for a senior evaluation. Get our man. Now it looks like Wisconsin has its sights set on their quarterback, which would be a huge gain for a program that could only have two stock quarterbacks after Deacon Hill announced his intention to switch. For Lacrue, the feeling is mutual. It’s a huge opportunity [to receive a scholarship from the University of Wisconsin]. Wisconsin is one of the largest brands and universities in the entire country. I was so excited when they told me I had received the offer and even uttered some explicit words of happiness, Lacrue told Buckys 5th Quarter At Broomfield, Lacrues offense uses a series of moves and pre-snap adjustments, similar to the style of Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engrams. Lacrue understands the mentality involved in identifying defenses that are hit beforehand and expressed confidence in executing that style of attack. Moves help me with pre-snap reads, which ultimately help me figure out what the defense is doing. I only see motions as an advantage for the QB. A big aspect of Lacrue’s quarterback game is his ability to improvise, as the dual-threat quarterback rushed 627 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. While Lacrue is focused on being a pass-first quarterback, he understands the importance of his athleticism and takes pride in that factor of his game. I’m proud to be quite athletic for the QB position as it allows me to keep the defense at their heels. I grew up as an athlete who played any position I wanted, including QB, to [my] first year when I switched to [being a] full time QB. My approach during games, of course, is to go through my reads first and then rely on my legs when needed. I also appreciate myself for not turning football around. As for an official visit, Lacrue told Buckys 5th Quarter that he is currently planning one soon.

