Sports
No. 16 Field Hockey Beats Roanoke 3-0 in Semifinal
LEXINGTON, Va. – The No. 16 Washington and Lee University hockey team, the top league in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament, defeated #4 Roanoke College 3-0 to advance to the championship game for the third consecutive season.
seniors Peyton Tysinger(Norfolk, Va./ Norfolk Academy) and Tess Muneses (Howard County, Md./Glenwood) pitted each other in the first two quarters to hold onto an impressive 2-0 lead until the halfway point. The Generals (15-2) took advantage of another goal after the break. Unable to overcome the constant pressure of W&L’s attack, the Maroons finished their season with a 12-7 ‘record’.
Two minutes into the semi-final game, Munesses intercepted a Roanoke pass and sent the ball down the right sideline. Outside the hashed semicircle, the midfielder sent a cross to an open Tysinger on the back post. Freddie Tobeason (New York, NY/Groton) The Maroons keeper occupied the center of the critical scoring area, just off the goal line, to free her classmate. Munesses’ pass, through heavy traffic, was powerful enough to land on Tysinger’s stick for the easy tap-in.
The second goal came from a penalty corner set play by the weak side. Tysinger placed the ball to Kailey Fitzgerald (Chevy Chase, Md./Georgetown Visitation) At the center of the circle, Tysinger cut through the center of the scoring area, received a Fitzgerald pass and immediately sent the ball to a snapping Muneses. The reigning ODAC player of the yearshot bounced off it and the ball just skipped over the opponents’ sticks into the back of the goal.
Tobeason scored her own goal in the third quarter with five minutes left on the clock. The first attempt, a Betty Boatwright (Washington, DC/Georgetown Visitation) shot forwarded to the cage, was stopped by Madison Wingerter scrum in front of the goal. Freddiethen controlled her own rebound and aimed the ball into the far right corner facing Roanoke’s defense for the third goal of the evening.
The defending ODAC champions controlled the ball from start to finish and kept constant pressure on the Maroon defences, forcing Wingerter to make several big stops in the second half.
The generals put 21 shots on the board, eight on target and Wingerter made five stops. Boatwright, Muneses and Tobeason all made four shots and Tysinger added three to spice up the play-by-play with scoring opportunities. Many of those shots were from penalty corners,WLU had a 7-4 lead over RC.
Roanoke cleared their sticks six times, only one shot got past the defenceAbby Long (Kansas City, Mo./Pembroke Hill) to include a stop. Jenny Learner (Mount Pleasant, SC / Georgetown) made a great defensive save in the first quarter to prevent a loose ball from going over the goal line after the Maroon’s only goal-scoring opportunity in the first 15 minutes.
Next, the generals will dispatch the second-placed No. 19 University of Lynchburg Hornets, which received the No. 18 defeated Shenandoah University 3-1 in the first semifinal game on Thursday night.
The Blues and Whites broke the three-time tie for the top seed between Lynchburg and Shenandoah on goal differentials, with all three teams holding a 7-1 ODAC post-season record.LYN handed W&L their only loss at the conference, a 3-2 score at Shellenberger Field, on October 5.
On Thursday night, Lynchburg avenged his only conference loss, a 2-1 senior day loss to Shenandoahin the Hill City, to play in the final.
The past three championship combinations have been the Lynchburg Generals and Hornets. W&L will have home field advantage for the second year in a row and will attempt to hoist the trophy for the fourth time in the program’s history. The Blue and White hope to repeat themselves as champions after that beating the Hornets 3-1 last season.
The 2022 ODAC Field Hockey Championship will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 1:00 PM in Lexington at W&L Turf Field.
