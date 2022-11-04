Sports
Explained: What does “mock field” mean under ICC law?
Virat Kohli accused of ‘fake fielding’ by Bangladesh wicketkeeper© Twitter
Following India’s five-run victory over Bangladesh via the DLS method in a 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Thursday, controversy erupted after vice captain Nurul Hasan claimed on-field umpires called a “fake throw” from Kohli had missed, they have drawn the match. “It could have been a five-run penalty,” he told reporters. “That could also have gone our way, but unfortunately … that did not happen.” The incident took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh’s innings, just before the rain stopped play, when Liton Das played the ball into Axar Patel’s deep offside field. When Arshdeep Singh of India threw the ball back, Kohli – on the point – feigned a pitch as the ball whistled past him.
Referees Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown did not play, despite Liton and unstoppable batsman Najmul Hossain pointing it out, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official told AFP.
So, what does the ICC law say about fake fielding?
According to ICC’s Law 41.5.1, “It is unfair for a fielder to deliberately attempt, by word or deed, to distract, mislead or hinder a batsman after the batter has received the ball.
The law further states: “It is for one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is intentional or not” and “if any of the umpires believe that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause, deceit or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call.” The law further states that if there is such a case, “the bowler’s end umpire shall award 5 penalty runs to the batting side.”
The International Cricket Council will hold a board meeting in Melbourne next week during the tournament and Bangladesh will raise the matter “if an opportunity arises,” BCB cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.
“We will discuss the issues where we have the opportunity to discuss,” he added. “It’s not a protest, because there’s no point in doing it now.”
With AFP inputs
