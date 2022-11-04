How Georgia Unlocked a College Football Goliath

ATHENS, Georgia (AP) Dressed for success in sports jackets, suits and even some ties, the Georgia football team kicks off the pregame Dawg Walk 2 hours and 15 minutes before kick-off on match days.

Lined on either side with cheering fans and the Redcoat Marching Band, the quarter-mile walk from Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium is a 21-year tradition, but the Bulldogs’ clothing is relatively new.

Before 2018, the players would do the Dawg Walk in their uniforms, with their shoulder pads and helmets, as there was no proper place to change in the stadium. The old dressing room was more like a concrete storage area. It didn’t even have lockers.

Now the ‘Dawgs arrive at a 5,400-square-foot locker room, part of a $63 million renovation that also included a 10,000-square-foot recruiting lounge one floor up.

“They’ve got it right now, I’m not going to lie,” said former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley, who currently covers the team as a sideline reporter and local television host.

In the past seven years, football in Georgia has been transformed. No longer content with being an occasional National Championship contender and chasing Alabama in the Southeastern Conference, the school leadership decided to go all-in in a way Georgia had never done before.

It wasn’t just about hiring a new coach, but after eight years as Nick Saban’s first lieutenant on the Crimson Tide, Georgia alumnus Kirby Smart was the perfect person for the job. With Smart came a plan to unlock a potential juggernaut that required a change in philosophy and hundreds of millions of dollars.

“They always had the money here. It’s just how it’s assigned. You had to work to get it,” said former Georgia coach Jim Donnan.

Georgia reaped the return on its investment, beating Alabama to win its first national title in four decades last season and the Bulldogs will face No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday as the nation’s top-ranked team and a favorite to repeat as champions.

“If you have an institutional commitment and a great coach, I think that leads to the success we have now,” Georgia president Jere Morehead told AP last month before the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 42-10. .

Georgia has a long history of football success. There were Rose, Sugar and Orange Bowl victories in the 1940s and the late coach Vince Dooley’s quarter-century run included six SEC titles and the 1980 National Championship with starback Herschel Walker.

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt recalled a conversation he had while an assistant at Florida State with then-Seminoles linebackers coach Joe Kines.

“Somehow the subject of Georgia came up and he said, ‘That place is a gold mine,'” Richt said. “And you know, I think it’s a pretty good, telling statement about what’s happening right now.”

Richt spent 15 years as the top ‘Dawg’ in Athens, leading Georgia to nine double-digit seasons, five SEC title games, two conference championships and three top-five places in the 2001-15 AP poll.

If there had been a four-team College Football Playoff during Richt’s tenure, the Bulldogs might have hit that national title drought years earlier, and who knows what would have happened in Georgia.

For years, Richt has longed for — though he didn’t necessarily insist on it — an indoor facility that could provide a full workout so the Bulldogs could escape the rain or sweltering heat. Grounds were finally broken in February 2016 – about a month after Smart moved into his new office.

Donnan, who preceded Richter, said Georgia wanted to see results in the past before making major investments. Now the school leadership understands that it has to spend up front to be the very best.

“For me and Richt, it was more like, ‘Hey, you do it, and then we get it.’ Compared to (to) Kirby, it was ‘Hey, we’re going to get it and go ahead and do it,'” Donnan said.

After being in the Alabama championship machine, Smart returned to where he played with a vision to recreate a version of it in Athens. The day after Alabama won the 2015 SEC championship, Smart met then-Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity in Atlanta.

“We talked about what it would take to, I called it, go big,” McGarity said.

Georgia needed to increase its recruiting and player staffing workforce and it has done so. In 2019, Georgia spent $3.6 million on football recruitment, the most in the country.

The school should also commit to paying top salaries for assistant coaches.

“You can’t win the SEC unless you can compete for the best coaches,” said Smart, whose latest contract extension through the 2031 season is worth more than $110 million. “The best coaches get the best players, and you have to be able to compete at the salary level that they were comfortable with.”

Georgia also had to expand its facilities. Knowing that the indoor practice facility was on the way gave Smart confidence that more would follow.

“I think winning offers the opportunity to build facilities. But with the facilities you can win and that’s why I always use the chicken-and-egg theory. Which came first? A lot of people want to see you win before they bet the money,” said Smart.

After a mediocre first season under Smart in 2016, Georgia took off in 2017, playing for the national championship and losing in overtime to Alabama. It provided an opportunity to tap into renewed enthusiasm among the many driving forces of the school.

“I think five years ago we had about 30 donors who pledged a million dollars and now we’re at over 100,” said Georgia AD Josh Brooks. “We’ve built more than $200 million in facilities with no (long-term) debt in that time.”

Smart’s Georgia roots and deep ties to the university have helped to rally support.

“What they needed was someone to come in and bring everyone together,” said Smart, who is 74-15 in Georgia and 45-9 in the SEC. Only Saban’s 50-5 in that period is better in America’s toughest college football conference.

Smart’s blueprint was inspired by his old boss, but he said he didn’t come home to turn Georgia into Alabama East.

“It didn’t sell because this is the way they do it. I would never approach it that way because I think it lessens it,” said Smart. “And I wanted to make it more about the university I went to and what we do.”

A case could be made that right now no one in college football is doing better than Georgia.

