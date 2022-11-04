No. 10 field hockey cruises past Smith in NEWMAC semifinal, 5-0





BABSON PARK, Mass.—Senior Isabelle Fournier (West Kingston, RI) scored a couple of goals as Babson College rode No. 10 to a 5-0 victory over visiting Smith College in a semifinal of the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Tournament on Thursday night at MacDowell Field. With his 13th straight win, Babson improves to 17-3 overall and advances to the conference finals for the third year in a row and fifth time in the last six seasons dating back to 2016. Smith sees his season finish at 10am. hour. -11. sophomore Jessica Evans (Southbury, Conn.), Camille Marsh (Englewood, Colo.) and Berit Sarrow (Denver, Colo.) each scored once for the Beavers. Junior Andrea Margaret (Hopkinton, Mass.) had two assists, seniors Brianne McGrath (Newmarket, Ontario) and Meara Hanyon (Brodheadsville, Pa.) added one assist each, and sophomore goalkeeper Bayla Furmanek (State College, Pa.) didn’t have to make a save while recording her eighth shutout of the year. Sophomore goalkeeper Rory Harper (Wayne, Pa.) finished with six saves in the loss to the Pioneers. After a scoreless first quarter, Sharrow gave the Green & White a 1-0 lead with a rocket from the left side of the circle after a corner, just 1:02 in the second. The Beavers doubled their lead just 28 seconds before halftime when Marsh scored a rebound for her fourth goal of the year. Evans increased the margin to 3-0 midway through the third quarter, netting a feed across the fold from Marguerite after a corner. Fournier followed it up with her first goal of the night just 1:55 later after Smith was unable to clear the ball from the circle to make it 4-0. Fournier capped the score with 2:05 in the fourth quarter when she diverted a blast from Fournier on the left post for her eighth score of the year. The Beavers finished with a 20-0 lead in shots and tried all 13 corners in the game. Babson hosts MIT in the NEWMAC tournament finals on Saturday at 12pm GAME NOTES

• Babson is now 24-20-1 all-time against Smith and has won eight in a row and 15 of the last 16 encounters between the teams.

• Tuesday’s game was the first between the Beavers and Pioneers in the conference playoffs since 2005.

• Babson is now 16-0 on the first goal of the game this season and 13-0 at half-time.

• With Tuesday’s win, the Beavers have now won 19 games in a row against conference foes.

• Babson’s current 13-game winning streak equals 2015 and 2019 for the second longest in the program’s history.

