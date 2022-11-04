Pickleball picks up steam on campus

America’s fastest growing sport has come to Montclair State University. Pickleball has gained momentum in recent years and now the game has taken over the tennis courts of Montclair State, where several tennis courts are now set up.

For those unfamiliar with the sport, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong to create an easy-to-learn and fast-paced sport. The ball resembles a Wiffle ball and the paddles are similar to oversized table tennis paddles. However, the gameplay is unique among racquet sports as it emphasizes the short game and finer points over the power and speed of its more established cousins.

The pickleball community has also grown locally. Montclair Pickleball hosts tournaments and clinics that have now expanded to campus. Born in Montclair, Aaron Reznik is co-founder of the organization in 2020 and is co-director. He said he grew up playing tennis before finding pickleball in college after befriending one of the best players in the country.

“When I went to freshman year of college at the University of Maryland, I met a boy named Ben [Johns] who told me he started playing a sport called pickleball,” Reznik said. “I said ‘Uhh sounds a bit weird’ but a year later he became number one in the world. It took him three years to convince me to play [and] when I did, I fell in love with it.”

Pickleball has experienced rapid growth over the past two years. According to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the sport has grown nearly 40% since 2019. More than 4.8 million Americans are now spending their time improving their backhands, volleys, and dinks on new courts being built in many places.

Richard Livornese Jr. helped coach a beginner clinic on campus and is an avid player. He picked up the game three years ago and has seemingly not put down the paddle since, in addition to coaching regularly in tournaments. He says one of the best aspects of the sport is that anyone can pick up a paddle.

“Pickleball is a game that can be played by anyone at any age,” said Livornese. “It’s universal and that’s so great. My father is 61 [years old] and he can play competitively. Such a sport does not exist. I played lacrosse and soccer when I was growing up. Once you’re 30 [years old]nobody plays anymore, it’s too heavy for your body. [Pickleball] is a life sport.”

During the clinic, players, the majority of whom have never touched a paddle before, learned rules, basic skills and strategy. Livornese said the laughter and conversations between players are part of what makes the game special.

“[Pickeball] is so social,” said Livornese. “You can talk and hang out. It’s not just a game you just play, it’s a [somewhere] you’re having fun and it’s a good time.”

Those who start pickleball are not just high-level athletes, but rather a wide variety of people looking for a way to get active. Unlike tennis, pickleball is at its best when played as a doubles game, making it fun to play with a group of friends. Livornese said the game’s inclusivity makes it appealing.

“I’ve been playing for a while [and] that joy doesn’t go away, it just deepens,” said Livornese. “I play all the time, like every day as much as I can. There is no doubt that when people try it, they will not like it. There’s no reason not to. You don’t have to be the best athlete in the world, you don’t have to be in the best shape in the world. You don’t have to be tall or fast or anything, just be yourself and have fun.”

The game has grown on a professional level with big-name athletes such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Kim Clijsters enrolling on Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion teams. NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki even plays at multiple events. But Reznik says pickleball will continue to grow simply because the game is fun.

“I think celebrities getting involved are beautiful pieces of the puzzle,” Reznik said. “I think in general the sport itself will continue to grow [and] the fact that anyone can play regardless [their] background. Things like celebrity playing, these tours and pro tournaments coming up shed a little bit more light on the sport and wake people up to the sport, but for me it’s about people trying and falling in love with the sport. Going forward, pickleball will be a top three most participating sport in this country and we are doing our best to help lead that. ”

Beginner clinics are offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00 PM. More experienced players can hone their skills during intermediate programs on Tuesdays at 7pm.