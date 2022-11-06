Sri Lankas Gunathilaka charged with alleged sexual assault | Cricket News





Gunathilaka has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney and has been taken into custody.

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney, hours after the national team lost to England at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Gunathilaka was ruled out of the World Cup in the first round with a hamstring injury, but he stayed with the squad in Australia. Sex crimes detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in eastern Sydney last week, New South Wales police said in a statement on Sunday. The Sri Lankan cricket board confirmed that the man was 31-year-old Gunathilaka. Sri Lanka Cricket confirms it has been informed by the ICC that player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney, a statement said. SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will promptly initiate a thorough investigation into the case and take strict action against the player if found guilty. Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested yesterday in Sydney for rape. The Sri Lankan team left without him this morning. Gunathilaka was injured three weeks ago and was replaced by Ashen Bandara. But team management kept him with the squad without sending him home. Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) Nov 6, 2022 Police said detectives opened an investigation on Saturday after receiving reports that a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a Rose Bay home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs earlier in the week. Gunathilaka was arrested in the early hours of Sunday at a Sydney hotel and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The pair met in Sydney at a prearranged meeting, Chief Inspector Jane Doherty, commander of the Sex Crimes Squad in the state of New South Wales, told reporters. They had a drink and something to eat before going back to the young lady’s house. Police will allege that while they were in the house, the man assaulted the woman on a number of occasions while engaging in sexual acts with her. Doherty said the woman took steps to ensure her safety, including communicating with the man for several days before they met and went on a public date. Gunathilaka was refused bail and will appear before Waverley Court in Sydney on Monday. Police say they will try again to refuse bail. Gunathilaka made his international debut in 2015, playing eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s.

