Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes damaged by Notre Dame loss





SOUTH BEND, Ind. Clemson’s national football championships may have ended on a windy night at Notre Dame Stadium. The fifth-ranked Tigers were dominated by Notre Dame, 35-14, on Saturday night, as wind gusts whirled up to 35 mph in the historic arena. By falling for the unranked Fighting Irish, Clemsona will go a long way to get back into position for the College Football Playoff with just three games left in the regular season and then the ACC Championship game. It started slow for the Tigers and didn’t improve. Notre Dame blocked a punt at the end of Clemson’s first possession and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown to set the disrupted phase. Late in the second quarter, the Fighting Irish had arguably the most important drive of the game, 78 yards on 11 plays. Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne scored on a 5-yard touchdown with only 38 seconds left in the half. The Irish ran it 10 times on possession and only faced third place once. Instead of just a seven point lead in the third quarter and not much happening on offense for either team, it was a 14-0 lead that gave the Irish momentum going into the break. Follow every game: Live Football Scores from NCAA College Clemson’s attack sputtered in the third quarter and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was knocked out for the second time in two games, making way for freshman Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei was 13-for-19, but for only 78 yards at the time. He couldn’t connect to anything, not even moderately deep. But Klubnik was an instant disaster, throwing an interception from his own 7-yard line to set up Notre Dame with a touchdown for a 21-0 lead. Uiagalelei went back in the next set and threw an interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Benjamin Morrison that ended any chance of an unlikely comeback. HIGHLIGHTS AND LOW POINTS:Week 10 winners and losers in college football TOP 25 OVERVIEW:Full details of week 10 college football’s top games TALENT RULES:Georgia shows victory in Tennessee that everyone is after The Tigers came in fourth in the ACC in rushing, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. In their final game, two weeks prior to Syracuse, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah combined for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. But Clemson only managed 52 yards on 21 carries. Struggling to the ground early on, Notre Dame finished with over 250 rushing yards. Clemson didn’t convert third downs in the first half and didn’t even give himself much of a chance. The Tigers went 0-for-5 with the best chance of third-and-7. The others were third-and-22, third-and-14, third-and-13, and third-and-17. Clemson went for a fourth-and-4 from the Notre Dame 38-yard line and attempted a deep wind-blown pass that fell incomplete. The Tigers came in third in the ACC in the game, converting 48.4 percent on third downs. The only bright spot for Clemson on the day was that it won the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Tigers won because Syracuse lost in Pittsburgh. The Tigers will play for the ACC Championship for the seventh time in eight years. They made six consecutive appearances before falling short last season. Clemson has two ACC games remaining, both at home, against Louisville and Miami, respectively. The Tigers will close their regular season at home against South Carolina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/acc/2022/11/05/clemson-college-football-playoff-hopes-damaged-notre-dame-loss/8284649001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos