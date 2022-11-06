Men’s hockey achieves 4-3 comeback win at AIC





Next game: at AIC 11/6/2022 | 15:05 Nov 06 (Sun) / 3:05 PM Bee AIC History SPRINGFIELD, Mass. RIT second year ahead Grady Hobbs scored two goals while junior defender Aiden Hansen-Bukata added three assists to lead the Tigers over host AIC, 4-3, in Atlantic Hockey action Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED AIC took a 2-0 lead with the only goals of the first period. Austen Long scored from a rebound during a rush of 3:57 into the game before Brett Rylance rounded out a Tiger turnover rush with 28.8 seconds left.

Hobbs got things going early in the second with both his goals. Hansen-Bukata sent a pass from behind the AIC goal to Hobbs at the blue line to set up a 3-on-1 break. Hobbs accelerated the left wing and scored on a shot from the left face-off circle through the pads of AIC goalkeeper Alexandros Aslanidis at 17:34. Hobbs’ second came on the power play after clearing a rebound up front on a shot from the Hansen-Bukata point at 14:24.

AIC re-took a 3-2 lead with 2:59 left in the second after Blake Bennett had a long exhaust pass and a backhanded shot past RIT sophomore goalkeeper Tommy Scarfone .

. An AIC penalty 14 seconds into the third period led to another RIT power play goal. Senior Defender Gianfranco Cassaro hit a wrist shot from the right face-off circle of a Hansen-Bukata feed under Aslanidis’ glove to bring the score back, 3-3, with 19:01 on the clock.

hit a wrist shot from the right face-off circle of a Hansen-Bukata feed under Aslanidis’ glove to bring the score back, 3-3, with 19:01 on the clock. Junior forward Cody Laskosky scored the winner of the game with 10:10 left in the regulations, scoring on a shot into the slot of a feed from behind the AIC net from the first year ahead Simon Isabelle . GAME NOTES Scarfone improved to 6-1-0 this season after stopping 21 shots, 11 of them in the first period.

RIT finished 2-for-6 on power play going into the week tied for third nationally and leading in Atlantic Hockey, converting 33.3 percent of his extra man chances.

The Tigers also killed two penalties, entering the week as eighth in the nation and first in the conference in penalty-killing (.667).

Hansen-Bukata recorded his third game of the season with three assists after also logging three helpers in the 8-5 win over Union (October 15). He leads the Tigers this season with 12 points and 10 assists.

Cassaro tied for first place on the team with his fifth goal of the season, equaling the freshman forward Tyler Mahan . Cassaro is also second in the squad with 11 points.

. Cassaro is also second in the squad with 11 points. Laskosky extended his points streak to nine games to start the season, scoring goals in back-to-back games.

Graduation ahead Kobe Walker assisted two goals and has 10 points in his last eight games.

assisted two goals and has 10 points in his last eight games. RIT tied its scoring average for the season and went into the week tied for fourth nationally with 4.00 goals per game.

Sophomore ahead Carter Wilkie won 15-of-27 face-offs, while Isabelle won 7-of-12.

won 15-of-27 face-offs, while Isabelle won 7-of-12. head coach Wayne Wilson took his 300th Division I era victory. Wilson has a record of 300-261-65 (.531W%) since the Tigers made the jump in 2005-06 and is currently 44th in NCAA history with an overall record of 416-292-77 (.579 ) in 24 seasons. WHAT’S NEXT RIT will attempt to complete the Atlantic Hockey sweep on Sunday and take on AIC in a rematch at 3:05 p.m. in Springfield.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2022/11/5/mens-hockey-earns-4-3-comeback-win-at-aic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos