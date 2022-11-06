Sports
South Africa chokes once more as Netherlands claims shocking win to knock Proteas OUT of T20 World Cup
- South Africa are out of the T20 World Cup after losing by 13 runs on Sunday
- Proteas chased 159 to win and advance to the semifinals
- But they could only muster 145-8 in response and were eliminated
- Mark Boucher steps down as Proteas coach after T20 World Cup
- Defeat left the door open for Pakistan to secure a spot in the semi-finals instead
South African cricket’s latest white-ball choke could well be the biggest of them all, says coach Mark Boucher.
The Proteas crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Sunday with a shocking 13-run loss against the unimaginable Netherlands in Adelaide.
Chasing a mediocre 159 to win and advance to the semi-finals, the nervous South Africans came down to just 145-8.
Netherlands recorded a shocking 13-run victory to knock South Africa out of the T20 World Cup
The stunning loss adds to the woes of the South African White Ball World Cup, especially in the 50-over format where the four-time semi-finalists have never reached a final.
“The more you don’t do well at World Cups, I think it’s going to play with your head, that’s just normal,” an upset Boucher told reporters.
The Proteas were infamously robbed by the rain when they returned to international tournaments in the 1992 World Cup semi-finals.
They needed 22 from 13 balls to beat England, the game was stopped due to a rain shower and when they resumed they needed 21 from one pitch.
David Miller was fired for 17 because the Proteas were not behind 159 . came
Rilee Rossouw top scorer for South Africa with 25 but it wasn’t enough for the Proteas
At the 1999 50-over-cup semi-final, South Africa needed just one run from the last four balls to Australia – they imploded, the match was tied and they got no further.
At the 2003 Cup, Boucher himself celebrated prematurely after thinking he had reached the points that would take his country to the knockout stage: they had miscalculated and came up one point short when the rain stopped play.
Boucher was appointed head coach in 2019 and Sunday’s game against the Netherlands was his last in charge.
When asked if this was the worst loss of all, he replied, “Probably as a coach, yes.”
Brandon Glover was the bowlers’ choice and took 3-9 in an outstanding performance
“Everyone is an individual event,” he said.
“I know there is a lot of history behind South African cricket and World Cups.
“If you had told us that we got the Netherlands playing to reach a semi-final and beat them, we would have done that at the beginning of the tournament.
“These things happen. It’s not the only upset that’s happened in the tournament.
Outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher admitted the loss was probably the biggest collapse in South Africa white ball cricket history
It was a familiar feeling for South African fans who watched from the stands
“On paper, yes, we should have won the game. But the game is not played on paper.’
They sprinkled salt on the open wounds of the Proteas and succumbed to a Dutch side with four South African-born cricketers.
Two of them were the top scorers – Colin Ackerman (41 from 21 balls) and Stephan Myburgh (37 from 30) – in the Dutch 4-158.
To make matters worse, the Dutch team featured four South African-born cricketers
After that, another South African-born player, Brandon Glover, took 3-9.
“There has always been a story with South Africa, we all know that,” Glover said of the World Cup failures in his native country.
‘We love South Africa, but we are committed to the Dutch.’
The Dutch team also featured two cricketers born in New Zealand, one born in Australia, one born in England and another born in Tonga.
|
