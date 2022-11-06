South Africa chokes once more as Netherlands claims shocking win to knock Proteas OUT of T20 World Cup

South African cricket’s latest white-ball choke could well be the biggest of them all, says coach Mark Boucher.

The Proteas crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Sunday with a shocking 13-run loss against the unimaginable Netherlands in Adelaide.

Chasing a mediocre 159 to win and advance to the semi-finals, the nervous South Africans came down to just 145-8.

The stunning loss adds to the woes of the South African White Ball World Cup, especially in the 50-over format where the four-time semi-finalists have never reached a final.

“The more you don’t do well at World Cups, I think it’s going to play with your head, that’s just normal,” an upset Boucher told reporters.

The Proteas were infamously robbed by the rain when they returned to international tournaments in the 1992 World Cup semi-finals.

They needed 22 from 13 balls to beat England, the game was stopped due to a rain shower and when they resumed they needed 21 from one pitch.

At the 1999 50-over-cup semi-final, South Africa needed just one run from the last four balls to Australia – they imploded, the match was tied and they got no further.

At the 2003 Cup, Boucher himself celebrated prematurely after thinking he had reached the points that would take his country to the knockout stage: they had miscalculated and came up one point short when the rain stopped play.

Boucher was appointed head coach in 2019 and Sunday’s game against the Netherlands was his last in charge.

When asked if this was the worst loss of all, he replied, “Probably as a coach, yes.”

“Everyone is an individual event,” he said.

“I know there is a lot of history behind South African cricket and World Cups.

“If you had told us that we got the Netherlands playing to reach a semi-final and beat them, we would have done that at the beginning of the tournament.

“These things happen. It’s not the only upset that’s happened in the tournament.

“On paper, yes, we should have won the game. But the game is not played on paper.’

They sprinkled salt on the open wounds of the Proteas and succumbed to a Dutch side with four South African-born cricketers.

Two of them were the top scorers – Colin Ackerman (41 from 21 balls) and Stephan Myburgh (37 from 30) – in the Dutch 4-158.

After that, another South African-born player, Brandon Glover, took 3-9.

“There has always been a story with South Africa, we all know that,” Glover said of the World Cup failures in his native country.

‘We love South Africa, but we are committed to the Dutch.’

The Dutch team also featured two cricketers born in New Zealand, one born in Australia, one born in England and another born in Tonga.