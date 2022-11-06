Sports
It’s no longer a football issue for Indiana – The Daily Hoosier
After Indiana Football’s horrendous performance against No. 15 Penn State, it’s time for some hard truths about the program and coaching staff.
It’s not a football issue for Indiana. It’s a money issue.
This started to become apparent this past month, as Indiana’s now-six-game losing streak grew. The games themselves never hit the “trough” level; IU was in all those games in the second half for a while.
But as Indiana plowed through this game with nine consecutive offensive possession without a first down, and only 11 total first downs, it got harder and harder to watch. Indiana never came into play in the second half. It felt unreachable in the second quarter.
bad moves
It’s hard to doubt that IU’s coaches made some mind-boggling decisions that led to that ineptitude. Head coach Tom Allen praised the freshman who drove Jaylin Lucas back almost weekly, constantly emphasizing that he was getting more work on offense. He only touched the ball on Saturday when the break was less than a minute.
After a week of being secretive about who would start as quarterback, IU went with Jack Tuttle, who had already announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Connor Bazelak was “dinged up” and did not dress in uniform and did not stand on the sidelines during the match.
Tuttle flashed at times, with very limited opportunities behind an offensive line that compromised more than pass protection. But once that blockage led to a shoulder injury for Tuttle, IU turned to real freshman Brendan Sorsby.
Redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams is the presumed No. 3 quarterback this season. He has the mobility to create something out of broken plays, which often happened on Saturdays.
It’s hard to blame Sorsby for his rough outing. He has had very limited exposure to college football, with no spring season to develop. And with this offensive line in Indiana, even Patrick Mahomes would have a hard time. Things didn’t go well for Sorsby, who went 3 for 6 for eight yards and an interception of five possession at quarterback.
Williams gave the Hoosiers a definite spark as he came in in the third quarter. Suddenly IU was able to move the ball again. He made playing with his legs. He even led Indiana back to pay a small consolation prize for a battle lost much earlier. In four possession, Williams threw 41 yards on a 4-of-11 line with two interceptions, and he ran 24 yards on four attempts.
There have been several instances (or, in some cases, extended periods) this season where Indiana’s coaching staff abused some players or failed to control the staff it works with.
This was the most egregious case. The most obvious case. And the most expensive thing.
When Sorsby entered the game, Penn State was leading 21-7. The Nittany Lions dominated, but the game was still fairly close. As the attack came to a halt with Sorsby at the helm for about a full quarter, PSU grew its lead to 31-7.
Sorsby and Williams came in IU with similar recruiting ratings, and Allen said they were on the same level going into this game. He offered no clear explanation for the decision to go with Sorsby over Williams.
“To me they are both very similar. Dexter’s been here a long time. At the same time, ahead, for me, those guys will fight it out. I liked what I saw from Dexter,” Allen said. “You would like both guys to develop in our program and continue to compete because I think they both have a bright future.”
dollars and cents
So back to the starting point. It is no longer a football issue. Indiana puts a bad product on the field, a product that seems to be getting worse. The Hoosiers are at serious risk of having just one Big Ten win in two seasons. IU football has different standards than schools like Michigan and Ohio State, but those on-field performance would put most Power Five coaches at risk.
It’s not a football issue. It’s money.
Per IndyStarIU would owe Tom Allen $25.5 million if it fired him for no reason before December 1. That number would drop to $20.8 million on December 1, 2023. The buyout will not reach a realistic amount until December 1, 2024, when it will be just under $8 million.
You never know, but chances are things will get worse for the IU program before things improve.
In this era of the transfer portals, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of IU’s more talented players explore their options and try to find a less desolate situation. Most Power Five programs meet those criteria. And many could provide more lucrative NIL opportunities for football players.
With Allen’s buyout likely to be unmanageable for a few years, only so much can change for Indiana football.
He could rearrange his staff a little more, but there are obvious talent gaps between Indiana and most of the Big Ten right now. Changes in assistant coaching can only achieve so much in the short term without improvements in recruiting (relative to the rest of the conference) and especially in player development. And that doesn’t happen overnight.
How IU got here?
In some ways, it’s always about money. Most decisions in college sports are driven by money, especially in football. Whether it’s investment in facilities, raising resources, hiring or resetting, money is the common denominator.
IU gave Allen this contract extension after one of the best two-year runs in the program’s history. IU’s 8-5 season in 2019 showed significant progress, and the 2020 6-2 season will live on in IU lore. During that COVID-stricken season, the Hoosiers broke long losing streaks against Penn State and Michigan, pushing Ohio State to the brink and achieving their first top-10 ranking in more than 50 years.
That success endeared the Hoosiers to so many fans who yearned for every kind of success on the roster for years. But 2021 and 2022 have undone almost all the goodwill built up in those seasons.
When Allen took over as head coach for the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016, he inherited a stable organization that any IU football coach could reasonably expect. The program took off in the long run, after Kevin Wilson led it to two straight bowl games and kept Allen IU on the cusp of competing for bowls at least in his first two seasons.
He needed time to get the program to his liking and get his own recruits into his system. That patience proved to be paying off in 2019-20.
But the program has now declined further than it was when Allen started. Indiana is not around to compete for bowl games.
The impact of regression
Allen made some key staff decisions, hiring Kalen DeBoer as Offensive Coordinator and promoting Kane Wommack to Defensive Coordinator to set up those winning years. But through his tenure, he has hired more people than he has hired. And a series of misses has led the program to the corner it is in.
There are many reasons why recruits choose certain schools and why some programs are a better fit for certain players than others. Scholarships at major universities are a major draw for many and offer great opportunities outside of football. Players would still come to Indiana no matter what.
But it’s not hard to imagine what a touted recruit would think after seeing the Indiana team and coaching staff mistreated on Saturday.
Penn State is clearly talented and the Nittany Lions would have left disappointed if Indiana had kept the game close. But even when we factor in talent disparity, IU’s performance left little doubt about how far the program has fallen over the past two years.
Indiana had a bye week for this game. Teams use that period to evaluate themselves in ways they can’t during normal game weeks, but the Hoosiers had extra time to prepare for this game. And they responded with one of their ugliest games of Allen’s tenure.
Earlier this week, I wrote that no one can accuse the Hoosiers of not exhausting all their options if they made a quarterback substitution, but that could be the only credit Indiana gets.
That statement stands. And honestly, it seemed like a good decision to go with Tuttle until his injury.
But it’s becoming clear that many of the things this program does don’t work, both in the short and long term. IU need to changesomething.
That change can take various forms. But if IU is considering options, it can’t be a football issue. It’s a money issue.
