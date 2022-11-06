no. 5 UMass hockey falls to No. 14 Providence In Overtime





AMERST No. 5 University of Massachusetts hockey took a 3-1 lead in the third period, but a power-play goal midway through the stanza led to a rally for No. 14 Providence, who beat the Minutemen 4-3 in overtime at Mullins Center on Saturday night. With the loss, UMass is 5-3-1 overall at 1-3-0 in the league, while the Friars improve to 6-2-1 overall and 4-0-1 in Hockey East’s play. I thought the team played two good spells and didn’t give Providence much, said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. Then, for whatever reason, the third period went sour. We took a really selfish penalty that allowed them to score, gave them their lives and then they took over. We never really got back into it and then we make a bad overtime turnover. I play a lot against the freshmen because they are the ones who score the goals and attack us, but they also make a lot of young mistakes, which are not too unexpected. Providence struck first when Liam Valente picked up the puck from along the wall from Max Crozier and found Jamie Englerbert skating in the Massachusetts zone and drove a shot past Luke Pavicich from the high slot at the 11:31 mark. The Minutemen evened the score before the end of the frame. Scott Morrow fed Cal Kiefiuk into the right faceoff circle and Kiefiuk put Ufko on the blue line in front of the power play goal at 15:03. UMass then took the lead 3:50 into the second period when freshman Michael Cameron diverted in a shot from Reed Lebster for his second count of the season. Freshman Mikey Adamson made it a 3-1 margin to the Minutemen on his UMass debut, burying a feed of Kiefiuk during a weird rush before his first collegiate count at 12:04. Just five seconds into a Providence powerplay midway through the third, Patrick Moynihan drove a one-timer into an open net from the rebound of a Max Crozier shot after Parker Ford won the offensive zone tie for the Friars 9:01 into the stanza. Moments later, PC tied the score 3-3 when Ford bounced back at 11:12 on a try by Brett Berard. The Friars then picked up the OT winner at 1:28 when Nick Poisson stole the puck in the neutral zone and shoved it to Berard, who skated alone on Pavicich for the score. Providence finished leading 34-22 and went 1-for-3 on the power play, while UMass was 1-for-2. Philip Svedeback made a total of 19 saves and Pavicich had 30 stops, including 20 in the third period. The Minutemen will be back in action next Friday, November 11, with the #11/13 Boston University at Mullins Center at 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/umass/2022/11/no-5-umass-hockey-falls-to-no-14-providence-in-overtime.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos