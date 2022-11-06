Cal Tips-Off 2022-23 Season Against CSUN Monday





The first 400 students will receive a free Cal Basketball t-shirt

BERKELEY The California women’s basketball team officially tips for the 2022-23 season when it hosts CSUN on Monday, November 7 Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed on Cal Live Stream. The first 400 students will receive a free Cal basketball t-shirt. The game marks the ninth match-up of the series between the Bears and Matadors, with Cal leading 6-2 and a run of six wins with a perfect 5-0 record in Haas Pavilion. The last time the two teams played was on December 2, 2018 in a 67-42 win behind Kristine Anigwe’s 26 points, earning her more than 2,000 points for her career. She joined Colleen Galloway and Ashley Walker in that prestigious club. GAME INFORMATION Date and time: Monday November 7| 4 p.m. PT

Location: Berkeley, California | Hare Pavilion

Watch:live stream

Live stats:StatBroadcast QUICK HITS Last Friday, Jayda Curry was named to the NaismithTrophy Women’s Watch List, which represents the top 50 players in the country.

was named to the NaismithTrophy Women’s Watch List, which represents the top 50 players in the country. In last Thursday’s 80-58 exhibition win over Vanguard, Curry shot an impressive 10-13 from the field, including 8 of 10 from the three-point range. Evelien Schipholt joined her in double-digit scores with 16 points. Michelle Onyiah had a game-high 10 rebounds and Kemery Martín en Leilani McIntosh tied the game high in assists with six apiece.

tied the game high in assists with six apiece. This marks head coach Charmin Smith ‘s first matchup against CSUN as head coach. She was an assistant coach for Cal during the previous two matchups.

‘s first matchup against CSUN as head coach. She was an assistant coach for Cal during the previous two matchups. Cal will enter the season with three players who have received Preseason All-Pac-12 Honors. Curry was named to the All-Conference team while McIntosh and Schipholt received an honorable mention.

Cal welcomes five newcomers to the team: Utah sophomore security guard Kemery Martin, graduate striker Common Peanut from Colorado, sophomore forward Claudia Langarita from the University of San Francisco and freshmen guards Amaya Bonner from San Jose, CA and Bella Stevens from Santa Cruz, California.

from Colorado, sophomore forward from the University of San Francisco and freshmen guards from San Jose, CA and from Santa Cruz, California. National Numbers 2021-22: Last season, the Bears were one of the best teams in the nation in two stats. Cal did a great job taking care of the ball and was 12th in the country (348 teams ranked) in fewest sales with 364, also leading the Pac-12. The Bears also made good use of their free throw attempts which were 11th in the country (ranked 348 teams) in free throw percentage of 78.5 percent, which also led the Pac-12. NEXT ONE Next Saturday, Cal will face No. 9 Notre Dame in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. PST and will air nationally on NBC. STAY PLACED Follow the Bears on Twitter to learn more about Cal women’s basketball (@CalWBBall), Instagram (@CalWBBball) and Facebook (/CalWBBall/).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2022/11/5/womens-basketball-cal-tips-off-2022-23-season-at-4-pm-against-csun.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos