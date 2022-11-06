Sports
Clemson Football’s College Football Playoff Bid Mishandled in Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. Clemson’s national football championships may have ended on a windy night at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Tigers, who came in as the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, were dominated by Notre Dame, 35-14 on Saturday night, as wind gusts whirled up to 35 mph in the historic arena. By falling back to the unranked Fighting Irish (6-3) Clemson (8-1) will be a contender to get back into position for the national semi-finals with just three games left in the regular season.
Notre Dame blocked a punt at the end of Clemson’s first possession and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown to set the disrupted phase. The Irish added a TD late in the first half for a 14-0 lead. Notre Dame made back-to-back interceptions leading to touchdowns for an impressive advantage. The dagger was a 96-yard return for a 28-0 lead.
Inoperative:Clemson Football Injury Report: Defensive End Xavier Thomas Out Against Notre Dame
Division champion:Clemson Football wins ACC Atlantic Division title before kickoff vs. Notre Dame
Wrestling QB:Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei struggles early as Tigers fall behind at Notre Dame
Here are some takeaways:
Clemson couldn’t run the ball
The Tigers came in fourth in the ACC in rushing, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. In their final game, two weeks prior to Syracuse, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah combined for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. But by trailing 28-0 in the fourth quarter, Clemson only managed 52 yards on 21 carries. Struggling to the ground early on, Notre Dame finished with 263 rushing yards.
Irish took matters into their own hands towards the end of the half
Notre Dame made an 11 play touchdown drive at the end of the first half, scoring with just 38 seconds left to take a 14-0 lead. The Irish ran it 10 times and only once faced third place, which came close to midfield. Notre Dame had 78 yards on that possession after 85 yards combined on their previous four. Rather than a 7-0 lead at halftime with not much attacking for either team, it was a 14-0 lead that gave the Irish momentum to go into the break.
DJ Uiagaleli replaced again
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was knocked out for the second time in two games, making way for freshman Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter. Uiagalelei was 13-for-19, but for only 78 yards at the time. He couldn’t connect to anything, not even moderately deep. But Klubnik was an instant disaster, throwing an interception from his own 7-yard line to set up Notre Dame with a touchdown for a 21-0 lead. Uiagalelei went back in the next series and threw an interception that was returned 96 yards for a TD.
Third downs too long to convert
Clemson didn’t convert third downs in the first half and never gave himself much of a chance. The Tigers went 0-for-5 with the best chance of third-and-7. The others were third-and-22, third-and-14, third-and-13, and third-and-17. Clemson went for a fourth-and-4 from the Notre Dame 38-yard line and attempted a deep wind-blown pass that fell incomplete. The Tigers came in third in the ACC in the game, converting 48.4 percent on third downs.
Clemson still grabbed ACC title shot
Clemson won the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Tigers won as Syracuse lost 19-9 in Pitt. The Orange lost two weeks ago at Clemson. The Tigers will play for the ACC Championship for the seventh time in eight years. They went to six straight before falling short last season. Clemson has two ACC games remaining, both at home, against Louisville and Miami, respectively. The Tigers will close their regular season at home against South Carolina.
Other comments for Clemson
THIRD STOPS: Clemson stopped Notre Dame’s first four possessions with big plays on third downs. Myles Murphy was fired, Trenton Simpson had a broken stride, Tyler Davis a quarterback pressure and then it was Davis again with a broken stride.
UNPORTIVE: Clemson’s offensive lineman Walker Parks was called up for an unsportsmanlike penalty as the teams left the field before half-time. He knocked down a Notre Dame player, creating a short mix of players as they made their way to their respective tunnels at the same end of the stadium.
INJURY: Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins suffered what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury in the second half. Collins, who has five touchdowns, four in the first four games, had played back-to-back games without a catch before bringing in two passes for 18 yards.
Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.
|
