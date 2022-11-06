Sports
MSU hockey takes Wisconsin 5-1 win: analysis and reaction
Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott breaks down Michigan State’s 5-1 win over Wisconsin at Munn Arena on Saturday.
What happened
MSU, which came out of a 5-0 win over Wisconsin Friday night in which senior forward Erik MIddendorf scored four goals, earned a series sweep and a rare six-point weekend in Big Ten play.
Middendorf didn’t appear on the scoresheet this time, but instead MSU got four goals from four different players in the first period and five different goalscorers on the evening.
MSU captain Miroslav Mucha got things going in the power play in under four minutes. That was followed just 52 seconds later by a goal from senior striker Jagger Joshua, who collected a loose puck up front and shot past goalkeeper Kyle McClellan.
MSU’s lead increased to 3-0 at 12:26 when sophomore striker Tanner Kelly, who scored the non-Middendorf goal in Friday’s win, stole the puck and wrapped himself around the back of the net before sending the puck past a sliding McClellan placed.
Wisconsin got one back just 1:17 later when Brock Caufield scored on the power play. But the lead narrowed to 4-1 with just 15 seconds left in the period when defender Cole Krygier skated from coast to coast and the puck slid in through McClellan’s back foot.
For the second straight night, MSU opened the second period by killing a five-minute major after Joshua was sent off with two seconds left in the first period for head contact. But the Spartans killed the entire penalty, as well as four other penalties on the night.
The other goal of the game came from first-year forward Tiernan Shoudy, who bounced off a shot from junior defender Nash Nienhuis’s point less than two minutes into the third period.
MSU goalkeeper Dylan St. Cyr, after making 44 saves in a shutout win on Friday, made another 44 on Saturday. His 88 saves over the weekend are the most he’s made in his five-year college career. McClellan, who failed to start Friday’s game, stopped 21 of 26 MSU shots.
What it means
With Wisconsin (2-8 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) struggling, it was important for the Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1) to take the full six points in the home series. The Badgers had some more good chances on Saturday than Friday, but St. Cyr once again shone in the net, aided by the Spartans blocking 23 shots for him. It is clearly St. Cyr and will get most of the starts, with junior Pierce Charleson as a backup.
The Spartans’ attack with four goals in the first period is a big step forward. If MSU is able to jump on teams early, and with the defense playing well and St. Cyr continuing his strong game, the Spartans will be hard to come back to, especially when they stand up with more than one goal.
MSU had been beaten in both games in the series, but for the most part, the Badgers’ chances weren’t A chances. But now the challenge gets tougher with No. 9 Ohio State coming in for two games next weekend. One key will be reducing penalties after the Spartans won 13 in the two games with Wisconsin.
MSU’s offense continues to move in the right direction after scoring five goals in both games of a series for the first time since a Minnesota sweep in 2019. But don’t forget that the MSU team that lost 13 in a row last season, also defeated the Badgers at home early in the year.
Another thing to keep an eye on next week is a possible suspension of Jagger after his contact with the main penalty.
What they said
MSU coach Adam Nightingale, over the weekend from MSU: “It was good, as I told our players, it’s not easy to get a win in college hockey, especially the Big Ten. Wisconsin is a very good hockey team and tonight I thought they were actually the better team. (Dylan ) St. Cyr played really well. If we don’t manage the puck and extend the teams, we start taking penalties and we have guys breathing through their eyelids. If we manage the puck and support it, we’re a really good team. It is positive to get the sweep, but we could see the guys trying to set a higher standard than the scoreboard.”
Nightingale, on MSU’s scoring depth: “It’s huge, and up front we have a lot of guys that our staff thinks are creating parity in our lineup. We need to make a line chart, but for me I don’t think we have a top or fourth line, I think we have four lines and that’s how we’re going to find success as a team with guys who buy in to play our way.”
St. Cyr, on his 44 save achievements: “It feels good, but it’s also attributed to the way our team defense is playing. The shots are kept out and I’m confident to make that first save. We really wanted to take those backside, backdoor games away, and I’d like to say it was a good effort individually, but I think our team did a really good job of keeping those hard chances away.”
Kelly, on his improvement over last year: “I had a great summer in the weight room getting stronger and these coaches have really given me confidence in my game. I can play my style and my line mates and I play really well together.”
What’s next
MSU will play No. Hosting 9 Ohio State at Munn Arena. Both games are scheduled for a 7pm puck drop.
Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott
|
