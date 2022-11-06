Cape Fear Girls Tennis Beats Lake Norman Charter in NCHSAA 3A State Championship





Cape Fear girls tennis has won consecutive state championships. The fifth-seeded Colts took a 5-1 victory against Lake Norman Charter at No. 4 at the Burlington Tennis Complex on Saturday to win the NCHSAA 3A dual team state championship for a second season in a row. Cape Fear defeated Forestview in 2021 to claim its first-ever state championship, becoming Fayetteville’s first tennis program in nearly 30 years to take the highest honors in the sport. This time, the fifth-seeded Colts (18-1) took care of business in the singles against No. 4 Lake Norman Charter (20-2). TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS:These are the top high school performers in the Fayetteville area from round 1 of the playoffs SHIFT STAR:How Terry Sanford football player Rashid Jones entered playoff mode against South Brunswick ROUND 2 MATCHES:NC High School Football Brackets For 2022 Playoffs: NCHSAA Pairs For Second Round Senior leader Brooke Bieniek was named MVP of the title match. Her sister, Shea, won the award in 2021. Brianna Keen was a Cape Fears recipient of the NCHSAA Award for Sportsmanship. Anna Piland (6-0, 6-0), Brooke Bieniek (6-0, 6-2), Shea Bieniek (6-2, 6-4), Andi Brinker (6-2, 6-4) and Brianna Keen (4-6, 6-2, 10-6) won their singles to take the crown for the Colts. Staff Writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

