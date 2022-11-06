Aztecs Fall to Utah State in Four Sets

Next game: State of Fresno 7-11-2022 | 5pm PST Nov. 07 (Mon) / 17:00 PT State of Fresno

SAN DIEGO Despite a spicy comeback in the opening set, the San Diego State volleyball team failed to maintain that momentum for the rest of Saturday’s game in a 3-1 loss to Utah State (27-25, 18-25, 18-25, 14-25) at Aztec Court on Peterson Gym.

After a .314 pass rate in the first set, the Aztecs combined for .051 efficiency over the last three frames, to 7-18 in the season and 5-9 in the Mountain West.

SDSU was plagued by 25 offenses, reaching .132 for the game, while the Aggies (17-8, 9-5 MW) served 14 service aces and maintained the statistical advantage in kills (53-40), digs (40-31 ) and team blocks (12.0 to 8.0) to complete the Season Sweep.

The defeat leaves the Aztecs tied for eighth with New Mexico in the conference, unable to gain ground in the standings after Wyoming and Boise State both lost on Saturday. The Broncos and Cowgirls are now tied with Nevada for fifth in the MW race 6-8 as the top six teams qualify for the conference tournament later this month.

individual, Kayla Rivera was the only SDSU players to record double-digit kills, a tie for match-high honors with 12 put-aways to go with three block assists. In addition, the Aztecs received eight murders from Madison Corfu while Hepiua Tuua’a itself launched seven non-returnable items.

The SDSU cause was also supported by: Elly Schraeder , Julia Haynie and Jordyn Goldsmith who each provided four block assists, while Noah Miller handed out 20 assists and served three aces, sharing setter jobs with Sarah Gonzalez which ended with 14 helpers for the day.

Trailing 12-6 in the opening frame, the Aztecs pulled out seven straight points to jump up front 13-12, setting the stage for a dramatic finish along the stretch. Tautua’a shot two kills in that piece, wedged around some joint blocks by Schraeder and Goldsmith, while Haynie shared a pair of aces in the meantime.

USU seemingly took control after a kill by Tatum Snell that left the visitors with a 23-20 tie. SDSU, however, again flashed its patented resilience and made a 7-2 closing run to break away with the set.

Rivera completed three shots during that period, including a key kill to break a 25-25 deadlock, before pairing up with Haynie on a block in front of the clincher. Tautua’a also contributed to the late outburst with a few put-aways, while Miller served an ace.

The Aztecs couldn’t build on their sudden success in the second stanza as the Aggies used a 10-3 run to break an early 3-3 tie and give themselves some separation. Facing trailing 13-6, SDSU narrowed the gap to one three times, including an 18-17 margin after Haynie and Goldsmith teamed up in another block.

However, the Aztecs were unable to gain the upper hand, as USU pulled back with a 7-1 wave. The Aggies got two late service aces from Jordi Holdaway and Leah Wilton LaBoy, while Bella Wooden combined two blocks with Kylee Stokes and Shelby Capllonch.

After collecting just six kills in the second set, SDSU responded with 15 kills in the third frame. Rivera landed five kills on nine attempts without a foul for an efficiency of .556, while Tautua’a contributed three put-aways in that stretch. Despite limiting the Aggies to 11 kills in the third set, the Aztecs made five more offenses (7-2) and fell victim to five USU aces.

After a trio of early tires, SDSU was in chase mode for the rest of the frame, with the Aggies methodically extending their lead to 18-11 after an ace from Snell. The Aztecs were able to get closer than six points the rest of the way, as Wooden helped keep the visitors at bay with a solo block and a combined stop with Adna Mehmedovic.

SDSU was unable to generate sustained attack in the fourth set, posting only five kills against six errors in 22 attempts. Still, the Aztecs kept the score close early on after Miller served two aces to bring the hosts in 9-8. However, successive kills by Capllonch, Wilton-LaBoy and Wooden, followed by a faulty SDSU attack, gave USU a 13-8 advantage that it wouldn’t relinquish.

Stall tied the Aztec Rivera with 12 kills before noon, while Mehmedovic (11) and Capllonch (10) hit double digits in that stat. Capllonch batted .474 for the game, committed only one error in 19 attempts and completed a double-double with 10 digs. In addition, Wooden led all players with seven total blocks, while Boyd finished with five block assists.

San Diego State will have little time to dwell on its defeat as it continues its busy stint with a new home game against Fresno State on Monday, Nov. 7, with a special start time of 5 p.m. PT.