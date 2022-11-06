Can a Georgia football win also help Walker win?





The Herschel Walkers Senate campaign has faced several headwinds this year: President Biden’s unpopularity and steady inflation top the list. And the Georgia Bulldogs aren’t hurting his cause, either. Even serious political analysts recognize that the Bulldogs’ strong season, so far undefeated in the mighty SEC, Mr. Walker can help in his Senate race against Senator Raphael Warnock, by cheering and stirring up nostalgia, just in time for the most famous Bulldog ever to solicit votes. The connection was unmistakable on Saturday, when Mr. Walker was the biggest star not in uniform on the day of the biggest college football game of the year, where Georgia defeated the University of Tennessee 27-13. Tammy Mitchell remembers she was about 10 years old when she met Mr. Walker, then a powerful young running back, saw the University of Georgia Bulldogs lead to a national championship in 1981.

On Saturday, she had both football and politics on her mind as she attended a rally for more than 100 Georgia Republicans and Walker supporters, decked out in red and black Bulldogs paraphernalia, some with their faces painted, while holding placards in support of Mr. . Walker’s candidacy for the Senate. It’s very surreal, she said. I never thought as a little girl that this would happen years later or that he would even run for the Senate. Mrs. Mitchell lined up next to her husband to meet Mr. Walker and take pictures. She counted on a win for his team and for the Republicans on Tuesday, saying the former could help the latter. I think it’s a sign, she said.

People see signs wherever they want, but on this Saturday, both political fumes and football came out of Athens. And if it were a bit far-fetched to say that Senate control and one of the biggest prizes in the midterms could come down to whether Mr. Walkers won again, some saw some sort of convergence in the game of football and the statistical tie between Mr. Walker and Mr. warnock.

Neil Malhotra, a professor of political economy at Stanford University who has studied the links between sports and politics, didn’t think the outcome of Saturday’s football game would mean more to voters than inflation and crime. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. But, he said, emotional stuff can make sense in such a tight race. His entire candidacy seems to be based specifically on the fact that he is a football star, he said. According to his campaign staff, Mr. Walker, whose campaign had to endure a series of stumbling blocks unrelated to football, was not present at Saturday’s football game. But he’s made football and his own legacy in the sport a big part of his message on the stump. From his earliest events, many in attendance were die-hard conservatives or fans of the University of Georgia who remember when he led the team to victory. His stump speeches are a combination of loose political talking points and sports analogies. And at his Saturday meeting, wearing a University of Georgia polo shirt, Mr. Walker opened his stump speech with a nod to his alma mater before diving into a diatribe against Mr. Warnock and making his own prediction. Just as the Dawgs are going to win today, so will it be Tuesday, said Mr. Walker to cheers. The crowd at Saturday’s rally was thinner than at Mr. walkers. Less than half a mile away, ESPN’s College GameDay program hosted a live broadcast that drew hundreds of fans. David Hancock, a 70-year-old Georgia fan, said he was in Athens for two reasons: to hopefully see the Dawgs beat Tennessee and to see Herschel Walkers’ speech.

Mr. Hancock said he planned to support the entire Republican ticket on Tuesday. He brushed aside concerns that M. Walkers’ lack of political experience could harm him if he won. Instead, he referred to words from an ad that Vince Dooley, the former University of Georgia football coach, cut for Mr. Walker before dying in late October, underscoring his former player approach to athletics. He’s driven, said Mr. Hancock. If he falls, he gets up and moves forward. That is what he has done in this life. mr. Warnock made the most of it. In one ad for Mr. Warnock released during the game, three Georgia graduates conveyed their respect for Mr. Walkers achievements as a college football star, but said that was where it ended. One wore a sweater with Mr. Walker’s No. 34, and another showed a football signed by him. I’ve always thought Herschel Walker looked perfect there, said a man identified in the ad as Clay Bryant, a 1967 Georgia graduate, pointing to newspaper clippings of Mr. Walker on a wall in his home. I think he looks good here, said another graduate, gesturing at her sweater. I think he looks great there, said the third, sitting next to the football and a copy of Sports Illustrated with Mr. Walker on the cover. But Herschel Walker in the US Senate? the three asked critically at the same time. Neil Vigdor contributed to reporting.

