Make it 9 straight RI titles for La Salle girls tennis





PAWTUCKET Tom Martin will remember the perfect contrast his La Salle girls tennis team found this season. The Rams were quick with a smile when the time called for it and serious competitors coming into this business at the end of 2022. They remain the dynasty in Division I after flying past East Greenwich in Slater Park on Saturday night. MORE ONLINE: For coverage of the girls’ Division II and Division III tennis champions, visit Providencejournal.com/sports BiancaPresciuttino clinched the number 3 singles as La Salle took care of the Avengers, 4-0. It is the ninth consecutive crown for the Rams from 2014 and their 11ein the past 12 seasons. East Greenwich was the only team to dent that success, breaking through for its first top-level championship in 2013. We had some free spirits here who kept everyone free, Martin said. And I think you need that because as the season goes on, they understand what’s happening. The tension starts to build, the pressure builds. But with a few personalities here, everyone kind of keeps it balanced and in perspective. La Salles’ four team points came in games in which it dropped a total of 15 games. Presciuttibroke served to cap off a 6-3, 6-2 win on a perfect fall night. AriannaDeThomas won at No. 2 singles and the Rams took wins at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles their teams of Leila Toubia-Samantha Holoubek and Eliza Barker-Genevieve Raposo took the credit. It’s really fun getting to know new teammates, said Toubia, the only pending graduate on the roster. It’s such a great feeling to win. I think we all just want to recreate that this is such a good feeling right now. La Salle (13-0) ended the year with just five individual team points that failed to make the playoffs. The Avengers (10-3) could have given the Rams some unknown heat by winning the majority of the first sets in this one, but it just didn’t happen. It took La Salle barely an hour to complete his final run to the top. They have energy and enthusiasm for each other, Martin said. That’s what you want in a team. They really blended in as the year went on. Toubia was half of the state champions in doubles with Alisha Chowdhry and No. 1 singles player Bridget Casey finished second in the state draw against Moses Brown’s standout Kylie Eaton. That speaks to the level of talent at the top of the lineup, but the Ramsseem to always have more in reserve. Presciutti was one of three sophomores in action on Saturday, and they wasted little time getting up to speed. We focus on getting to know you first, Toubia said. We welcome new teammates. And then, game after game, we get into it more. La Salle 4, East Greenwich 0 singles AriannaDeThomas, LS, def. Lily Shaughnessy, 6-3, 6-1; Bianca Presciutti, LS, def. Kyanna Lin, 6-3, 6-2. doubles Leila Toubia-Samantha Holoubek, LS, def. Julia Erickson-Katerina Beaulieu, 6-2, 6-2; Eliza Barker-Genevieve Raposo, LS, d. Emily Kendall-Ellie Coker-Dodman, 6-0, 6-2. [email protected] On Twitter: @BillKoch25

