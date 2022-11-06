Thomas Worthington beats Watterson for hockey title





Trailing at halftime against the two-time defending state champions, the Thomas Worthington field hockey team slightly changed its defense against Watterson on Nov. 5 in the home field state final. We pressured them to put it on our stick or off the field and tried to give offense that way, said Cardinals coach Terri Simonetti Frost. We played too much zone (in the first half) so we wanted to put more pressure. That helped the Cardinals create the most chances from there, as they tied the game early in the third quarter and got the deciding goal from freshman forward Sophia Borghese with 4 minutes 5 seconds left in the first overtime to take 3- 2 to win. Thomas avenged a 2-1 loss to Watterson in the state final last year, giving the program its seventh state title, including sixth under Simonetti Frost. The Cardinals, who finished 19-2, last won state in 2017. Julie (Conroy) passed it on to Tate (Beegle) and I ended up with it, but you have to be lucky, Borghese said of the winning goal. It feels great. I really couldn’t do it without my teammates. Thomas took a 1-0 lead with 2:11 to go in the first period when Beegle shot one into Borghese at the goal. It was then deflected from a Watterson player for an own goal. The Eagles responded with 30.6 seconds left in the opening quarter as Gigi Francati passed it from the baseline to the top of the circle to Lily Goodfellow, who shot it toward the net. Avelinn OReilly was there to bring it in. With 2:26 left before halftime, Watterson took a 2-1 lead when Goodfellow centered it and Sophia Schultheis scored. The Cardinals made it to 2 when Lauren Beier scored 11:33 to go into the third period on a pass from Caroline Sprung. Watterson, who has won five state titles, including four under coach Janet Baird, finished 17-4. We played a better first half, Baird said. They had better stops (in the second half) and were quicker to the ball. But I’m super proud of them. Nobody thought we’d be back here. [email protected] @UlreyThisWeek

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/field-hockey/2022/11/05/thomas-worthington-beats-watterson-overtime-ohsaa-field-hockey-state-title/69621635007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos