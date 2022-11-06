Showtime for Para Table Tennis in Andalucia – TBEN





The game begins, a hive of activity, loud cheers as colleagues fully support their teammates, the ultimate dream at the Andalusian World Para Table Tennis Championships 2022 is gold, but that’s for few. However, for everyone, including coaches, officials, administrators and all participants, the dream has come true. Para table tennis is presented on new heights, a dimension that was a dream ten years ago. The Palacio de Deportes de Granada is a sight to behold and provides an environment that the players richly deserve. The centerpiece is the arcade covered with a deep red mat, eight tables, framing the sponsors’ logos, players enter the arena for a marching band, their names adorned on a 100 foot long screen that fills one side of the arena. Presentation of the highest level but also adjustments specifically for Para-tournament: the location is adapted for wheelchair users; with 10 dedicated toilets, two ramps for the training area and two ramps for the entrance under construction. Daniel Valero is the man who put it all together. It is his third major undertaking; in 2016 he delivered the World Veterans Championships in Alicante, two years later he led the European Championships in the same city, now it is the World Para Championships. I really don’t know why I do it; When I was approached by Miguel Angel Machado, the president of the Spanish Table Tennis Federation, about the World Veterans Championship, I agreed that it should be the biggest and the best. Table tennis is a spectacular sport, so we have to present the sport in a spectacular way; we have to make the sport attractive to watch, we have to consider big screens, not only in the hall but also outside, so that people can see that table tennis is spectacular. We have to put on a show.” Daniel Valero That goal has certainly been achieved in Granada. General news Andalusia 2022 World Para Championships

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/showtime-for-para-table-tennis-in-andalusia-tben/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos