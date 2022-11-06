Cricketer accused of rape at World Cup RT Sport News





Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka is currently being detained by authorities in Australia after he was arrested Saturday at his team hotel in Sydney, where the T20 World Cup is underway. Reports indicate the 31-year-old has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The batsman, who is one of his country’s biggest stars, was subsequently released on bail during a brief hearing in a Sydney court. He allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old whom he met online earlier this week at a residence in the area. “The woman met the man after communicating with him through an online dating application for several days; it is alleged that he subsequently sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday, November 2, 2022‘ said a statement from the New South Wales Police Department. “As part of an ongoing investigation, a crime scene was investigated yesterday by specialized police at an address in Rose Bay. Following further investigation, a 31-year-old man was arrested shortly before 1am today at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney. [Sunday morning].” New South Wales Officer Commanding Jayne Doherty said Gunathilaka reportedly “attacked [the woman] a number of times while performing sexual acts on her.” Sri Lanka Cricket also confirmed that it had been notified by the ICC that Gunathilaka had been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday, the newspaper said. “SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will promptly initiate a thorough investigation into the case and take strict action against the player if found guilty”, it added. It was also confirmed that the Sri Lanka team have left Australia without Gunathilaka following their defeat to England earlier on Saturday. Gunathilaka was banned from the tournament due to injury and has represented Sri Lanka in various forms of cricket since 2015. He has repeatedly angered the Sri Lankan cricket authorities in the past. He was suspended in 2017 for repeatedly missing training sessions, while he was acquitted in 2018 after a woman claimed to be present in a hotel room while being raped by another man. Last year, he was given an extended suspension after he was found to have broken Covid-19 lockdown rules in the UK during Sri Lanka’s tour of England.

You can share this story on social media: Follow RT on

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rt.com/sport/566041-cricket-world-cup-sri-lanka-assault/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos