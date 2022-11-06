5 takeaways from ‘Noles dominate win over Miami

FSU football handed the Miami Hurricanes their worst home loss to the Noles in the history of the rivalry Saturday night.

FSU football fans turned the Hard Rock Stadium into Doak South, and all you could hear at halftime was the war chants in the stands, although the FSU Marching Chiefs couldn’t make the game.

The game went as I thought it would, although I was surprised to see Tyler Van Dyke start the game. However, it is clear that he should not have played, and Mario Cristobal should have been questioned about his decision to start him and send him back into the game after Van Dyke struggled and injured.

What a dominant performance for the Noles, and look how dominant it was in all three phases.

There’s a lot to unpack, and a lot of credit goes to the players and the coaching. First of all, the pressure was on FSU in this game because no one who knows anything about college football thought these two teams were close.

I understand it’s a rivalry game, but I’ve said several times that the FSU would have to turn the ball repeatedly before Miami had a chance to win. The way the Noles took care of business on the road was impressive, so let’s talk about my five takeaways from the game.