Sharks dominate, but lose again in Shootout
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Anaheim Ducks back to SAP Center after taking them in last Tuesday night. Kevin Labanc started scoring for the Sharks, Timo Meier, Luke Kunin and Tomas Hertl scored,
Period 1
1 in: Couture line on their toes on forecheck to start, like the last match.
Labanc Objective: Denial of access to Zegras’ Benning zone (obviously) leads to Labanc and Meier 2-on-1. Labanc needed a bounce.
Beaulieu 10-9 on Gadjovich. Do close. Beaulieu fought Kunin’s last match.
#SJSharks are really stuck to start, on top of the puck, this is the exact start that the Sharks, wanting to prove they are better than mediocre, wanted
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 6, 2022
6 in: Labanc gives a perfect pass to Hertl who returns to Labanc, who hits the post.
It took Ducks about 9 minutes to register their first shot.
10 in: Stolarz would have to be whistled for that, I thought that was a casual take-off from the net.
9 left: I could see that Karlsson backhand exit in the middle pass. Only dangerous if not handled by a master!
Leason Goal: It looks like Meier is running too slow on Leason. Just Anaheim’s second shot of the game. That is heavy. But that’s the game, you make one mistake, you can play a perfect period, otherwise you give up on one. There too through Hertl a few times, first trying to cross OZ, and when he had the chance, trying to get out.
4 left: Lorentz does well to stay on top with the tricky Terry.
Comtois Goal: Wow. San Jose Sharks have made about two mistakes during this period and they have both ended up in the back of their nets. It seems Nieto should have recognized Comtois, stayed with him, rather than take Vlasic’s husband. Between the two, someone had to take Comtois.
1 left: Sturm just above Benoit on forecheck.
Karlsson pulls a call, good raid down.
A different kind of adversity for the San Jose Sharks tonight. Play phenomenal, blast past Ducks 21-4, score a goal somehow. Keep it up, they should be good.
Period 2
2 in: Good set up by Labanc. He’s been good tonight.
4 in: Might be Ducks’ first sustained OZ shift tonight.
5 in: Good gravel shift down from Lorentz, Gadjovich and company.
Looked it up out of curiosity, Thornton had 25 points in his first 14 games as Shark in 2005-06
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 6, 2022
A good denial of entry to the zone by Ferraro immediately after the goal makes up for Simek’s perhaps over-dedication.
Kunin Goal: It seemed that I think Berlin there. Kunin heads straight to the net and the puck, which seems to have had something personal with Hertl all night, goes straight in.
Nieto rewarded with some PP time with Meier in the box, Labanc exalted.
Fantastic period of reaction by Sharks after what could have been crushing the first period. But it’s still only a one-goal lead, have to flush and repeat.
17,562 announced, sold out straight, #SJSharks give them a show
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 6, 2022
Period 3
#SJSharks Slot Shots with Equal Power 7-2 in 1st Period, 4-1 in 2nd. 40 minutes of dominance, can they make it a full 60?
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 6, 2022
I don’t like that Meier that’s in the middle of DZ. Eat the puck there. Don’t pass it on to anyone, don’t explode in the face of San Jose Sharks.
3 in: Looks like Stolarz pushed Gadjovich out of the blue paint, and then Gadj and Benoit hit it off. The goalkeeper could have given a penalty there, but Gadj hit back.
Hertl Goal: Hertl’s first since opening night, 12-game slump.
Maybe Labanc has found a home with Hertl? Were also good together against Florida. Barabanov looked pretty good tonight with Couture and for much of their time together, so are we finally looking at the makings of a functional top-6 in San Jose?
7 left: Good attempt by Sturm to stand in front of the attempted Ducks outlet. Sharks that play here with pride just keep going.
McTavish Goal: It’s a penalty breakout, but you need a situational save from Reimer at some point. I didn’t get that tonight. But to be honest, he’s saved Sharks so much in the past two years, it’s time the Sharks gave something back.
oh wow. Looks like Benning doesn’t tip Henrique.
#SJSharks seemingly descending to different levels of losses every night
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) Nov 6, 2022
OT
Hertl-Meier-Karlsson to start.
Kunin-Labanc-Simek in OT, didn’t see that.
shooting
Awkward celebration of Bonino haha, I think he will be laughed at for that.
