Afridi, Haris Star as Pakistani Seal Beats Improbable Semifinalist Bangladesh
However, a win will not be enough for the Babar Azam-led side to advance to the final four stages. Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals depend a lot on the results of India’s and South Africa’s equals. Pakistan will crash out of the T20 World Cup if both India and South Africa manage to win their last Super 12 match.
Pakistan is now third in Group 2 with two wins from four matches.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, is in fourth place in their group, with four points under their belt.
Ahead of Sunday T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh; here’s everything you need to know:
On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, November 6.
Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
What time does the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh start?
The Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 World Cup match kicks off at 9.30am IST.
Which TV channels are broadcasting the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh?
The World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh T20 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.
How can I watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup live stream?
Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Possible starting eleven:
Pakistan predicted starting grid: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (World Cup), Mohammad Harris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Bangladesh Predicted grid: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (World Cup), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
