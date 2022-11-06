Sports
College Football Week 10 winners, losers, overreactions: Playoff stalwarts falter as Georgia claims dominance
Alabama started the season at No. 1 in the league table and college football preseason darlings. Then Tennessee stole our hearts after disrupting the tide and taking the #1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings. But to find the true best team in college football, all we had to do was travel back to the fallen confetti after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
Georgia has been a destroyer of worlds before our eyes for the better part of two years. The Dawgs are 23-1 for the past two seasons, including 9-0 so far in 2022. Losing an all-conference team to talent in the NFL Draft hasn’t slowed them down. After crushing No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 in a game not nearly as close as the final score, the Bulldogs proved once again that they are inevitable.
The only one helping UGA’s case is Oregon’s explosion since Week 1. The Ducks crushed Colorado 49-10 when quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdowns, rushed two touchdowns and caught a touchdown. Against these Dawgs, the Ducks scored three runs. Tennessee’s highest-ranking offense was held to one touchdown in Athens on Saturday. The only addition to the intrigue is that Alabama may not even make it back to the SEC Championship Game.
Georgia is the new Goliath, the new team to beat in college football. Until someone knocks off the Dawgs, this is their sport.
Here are more winners, losers, and overreactions from Week 10’s action.
winners
Kansas: The Jayhawks may have walked the darkest road in all of college football for the past decade, but it finally paid off on Saturday as Kansas earned its first bowling trip since 2008 with a shocking 36-17 win over number 18 Oklahoma State. KU has not won more than three games in a season since 2009 or multiple conference games since 2008. Lance Leipold deserves to be shortlisted for every national team manager of the year for his incredible efforts to complete the program in less than two seasons. to turn .
Freedom: The Flames made it into the AP Top 25 last week but were left out of the CFP rankings. After beating Arkansas on road 21-19, the Flames may be lining up for some extra respect. Liberty jumped out to a 21-0 lead against the Hogs at Fayetteville, holding the Razorbacks to just 3.4 yards per carry. With the win, Liberty now has victories over Arkansas and BYU. The only loss is a one-point decision against Wake Forest. It may not be enough to get into the playoff rankings, but it’s enough to grab attention.
LSU: Many mocked after Brian Kelly took the lead in Louisiana’s Baton Rouge, and losing a missed extra point against the state of Florida didn’t help. However, Kelly quickly brought consistency and focus to a talented No. 10 LSU squad and topped it off by beating No. 6 Alabama in Death Valley for the first time since 2010. Kelly has been minimized before due to his inconsistent tenure at Notre Dame, but the coaching talent was always there. With access to Louisiana talent and a winning pedigree, everyone in the South will soon want to join their ‘Fam-uh-ly’.
losers
The Big Ten: From top to bottom, the Big Ten had a completely bizarre day. It started with no. 2 Ohio State, a presumed national championship contender, who was defeated in a 21-7 win over 1-8 Northwestern. Then, likely title game contender No. 16 Illinois lost a terrible game against 4-5 Michigan State. Iowa shut down Purdue. Maryland threw 77 yards against Wisconsin. No. 5 Michigan trailed at half against Rutgers. Somehow the only program we can rely on is Penn State No. 15. The Big Ten is supposed to have programs of national caliber at the top, but Week 10 was a horrendous display for the most expensive conference in the world. sport.
The color orange: The orange palette had an all-ages season in 2022, but it all collapsed. Tennessee lost a heartthrob to Georgia, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Illinois fell to Michigan State, while No. 20 Syracuse 19-9 lost to Pittsburgh. Oklahoma State lost well without Spencer Sanders in the lineup against Kansas and Clemson No. 4 was taken to church by Notre Dame. Miami, Virginia, Oregon State and Auburn are other schools that are striking orange to fall in week 10. For at least a week, the No. 24 Texas burnt orange stands alone on the pyramid after it surrounded No. 13 Kansas State. Congratulations Bevo.
Overreactions
Two dynasties ended tonight:Eight years ago, the state of Florida, the 2013 national champion, sleepwalked its way into an undefeated regular season. Everyone who saw them knew the record was fraudulent and misleading, but undefeated is undefeated. Enter Clemson, a program that sneaked past Syracuse, crossed the state of Florida and passed Wake Forest. A 35-14 shellack against Notre Dame showed their true nature.
Across the country, the albatross of losing big games hung around Brian Kelly’s neck when his LSU squad hosted Alabama. But it became clear early on that this was not a normal Alabama team. The Tide was held without a touchdown for three full quarters and now may not even make the SEC title game after losing 32-31 to the Tigers. This is the earliest that a Saban team has lost two games since 2007, its first season in Tuscaloosa.
Between 2009 and 2020, Alabama and Clemson won eight of the 12 national championships available in college football. But after Saturday’s events, their run as the sport’s flag bearer is over. Alabama is still a great program. Clemson is still the best team in the ACC. Either way, the Tide and Tigers have fallen back into the pack and are looking up to Georgia.
Texas A&M Lets The Wrong Coaches Go:When Jimbo Fisher took over at Texas A&M, he was given an open checkbook to hire his staff. In retrospect, college football may have underestimated how well he picked when the Aggies won 34-14 in Fisher’s first four years behind a sensational defense.
After the 2021 season, defensive coordinator Mike Elko left to take his first job as head coach at Duke. Since then, Texas A&M has gone 3-6. Duke went 6-3 and made a bowl game for the first time since 2018. At the same time, offensive line coach Josh Henson left to become offensive coordinator and offensive line coach on Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC.
Fisher replaced these two coaches with DJ Durkin and Steve Addazio, a pair of controversial former head coaches. The two units have completely collapsed as Fisher’s signature offense suddenly ranks among the worst in college football. The Aggies are in danger of missing a bowl for the first time since 2005. Texas A&M dropped the special juice of its recent success from the program. It’s not Fisher — it was Elko and Henson.
