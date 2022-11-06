Sports
Unseeded Holger Rune defeats Novak Djokovic to take Paris Masters title | Tennis
Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title after a shocking defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.
Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes.
But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serb, 35, early in the second to take the showpiece to a decider.
The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovics’ serve in the 11th game and fending off six breakpoints to take his first Masters title 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in to grab two. hours and 32 minutes.
Rune, who survived a remarkable three match points in his opening match, becomes the youngest Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker, then 18 years old, triumphed in 1986.
Runes’ win also sees him become the first Danish player in the top 10 in nearly half a century.
I want to congratulate you and your team and your family,” said Djokovic. You absolutely deserved this victory. What a great week you had.
I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I am happy for you because I like your personality and you are a very dedicated man who likes tennis and works hard for many hours.
It’s paying off for you and I’m sure the future looks bright for you and your team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/nov/06/unseeded-holger-rune-downs-novak-djokovic-to-take-paris-masters-title
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unseeded Holger Rune defeats Novak Djokovic to take Paris Masters title | Tennis
- PM Narendra Modi REVEALS his SPECIAL WISH for Gujarat polls. Read more… | India News
- Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Embrace Parenthood as They Welcome First Child, ‘Princess Kapoor’
- Ashley Roberts looks stylish in a black mini dress as she dates Janette Manrara
- UK weather: yellow warning for heavy rain in parts of southeast | UK News
- Book Review: Unstoppable Us by Yuval Noah Harari
- Iran admits supplying drones to Russia – BBC News
- Donald Trump calls Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious
- Toronto barista seduces stars from Meryl Streep to Kevin Bacon
- College Football Week 10 winners, losers, overreactions: Playoff stalwarts falter as Georgia claims dominance
- Simple travel hacks to find the cheapest flights online
- Magnitude 2.3 earthquake strikes off Lake Winsquam | environment | unionleader.com