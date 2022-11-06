Unseeded Holger Rune defeats Novak Djokovic to take Paris Masters title | Tennis





Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title after a shocking defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final. Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes. But Rune immediately bounced back by breaking the Serb, 35, early in the second to take the showpiece to a decider. The 19-year-old then recovered from an early break in the third set before breaking Djokovics’ serve in the 11th game and fending off six breakpoints to take his first Masters title 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in to grab two. hours and 32 minutes. Rune, who survived a remarkable three match points in his opening match, becomes the youngest Paris Masters champion since Boris Becker, then 18 years old, triumphed in 1986. Runes’ win also sees him become the first Danish player in the top 10 in nearly half a century. I want to congratulate you and your team and your family,” said Djokovic. You absolutely deserved this victory. What a great week you had. I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I am happy for you because I like your personality and you are a very dedicated man who likes tennis and works hard for many hours. The best of our sports journalism from the past seven days and some weekend heads-up action Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign Up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-recap”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Recap every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to update our website and the Google . to protect Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. It’s paying off for you and I’m sure the future looks bright for you and your team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/nov/06/unseeded-holger-rune-downs-novak-djokovic-to-take-paris-masters-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos