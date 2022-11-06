UM claims B1G tournament title after beating No. 4 Wildcats





Next game: vs. NCAA First/Second Rounds 11/11/2022 | Nov. 11 (Friday) against NCAA First/Second Rounds No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 4 Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to claim the conference’s automatic NCAA qualifier.

UM earned goals from Kate McLaughlin and Brynn Zorilla late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter respectively.

Michigan captured its eighth Big Ten Tournament title in program history and for the second time in three seasons.

Kathryn Peterson was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP, while Katie Anderson joined her on the All-Tournament Team. Columbus, Ohio — The No. 6-ranked University of Michigan hockey team secured its eighth Big Ten Tournament title in program history on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 6) at Ohio State’s Buckeye Varsity Field with a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Northwestern. Michigan defeated three top-10 teams — No. 9 Iowa (3-1) and No. 3 Penn State (2-1) — en route to claiming the title. It is UM’s eighth Big Ten Tournament title in the history of the program, breaking a tie with Penn State for the most in conference history. UM has also progressed to the Big Ten Tournament championship three years in a row, and 16 times in 25 seasons. The Wolverines came on the board in the closing minutes of the first quarter with a tip goal from junior Kate McLaughlin at 12:04 pm. Michigan swung the ball to the right, where fifth-year senior Katie Anderson carried it in the circle and fired a shot from the bow. McLaughlin got her stick on it near the nearest right post and sent through the legs of the Wildcat keeper for her sixth goal of the season. graduated student Brynn Zorilla doubled Michigan’s lead with her first goal as a Wolverine from a penalty corner at 34:55 early in the third quarter. Junior Lora Clarke fired the first shot on target and it bounced high off the northwest goalkeeper. Zorilla crashed in the middle of the circle and knocked it out of the air and between a Wildcat defender and the goalkeeper in the cage. Northwestern narrowed the deficit late in the fourth quarter and scored on a penalty corner to the bottom right corner of the Michigan cage at 54:55. UM shot a player on a green card and the Wildcats pulled their keeper for an extra attack, but NOW didn’t get a shot on target for the remainder of the game. Michigan defeated the Wildcats 17-10, while corners were even 4-4. Fifth year senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker made no save — Northwestern had only one shot on target — while NU goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz stopped eight out of ten UM shots on target. Fifth year senior Kathryn Peterson was named the Big Ten Tournament MVP, while Anderson joined her on the All-Tournament Team. With today’s win, Michigan earned the Big Ten automatic qualifiers for the NCAA tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for 10 p.m. tonight on NCAA.com. The 2022 championship field will consist of 18 teams and the tournament will run from November 9 to 20. The semi-finals and finals will be held in Storrs, Conn. Being driven crazy! ?? #B1GFH #Go blue pic.twitter.com/80UVIq8VGO Field Hockey Michigan (@umichfldhockey) Nov 6, 2022 Field hockey tournament titles (8) – 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2010, 2017, 2020+, 2022

+ Season moved from Fall 2020 to early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/11/6/field-hockey-u-m-claims-b1g-tourney-title-after-defeating-no-4-wildcats.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos