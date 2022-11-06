Shetland Table Tennis Association – Part-time Development Officer





Shetland Table Tennis Association is looking for a motivated individual with excellent communication skills and a strong organizational ability to take on the position of Part-time Development Officer. A table tennis coaching qualification is required. Closing date: November 20, 2022 Post title: Table tennis development employee (part-time) Place: Several club and community venues in the Shetland Islands, travel required Reports to: Committee Chair and Monitoring Committee Development Plan. Purpose of the job:

To promote and promote competitive and recreational table tennis in Shetland, to attract more players of all ages, achieve higher standards and raise the profile of the sport. The essentials will be to: Leadership Coach Development.

Set up coaching, competition and Social Club table tennis structures.

Work closely with SRT and SIC who manage venues to promote table tennis activities. This is an independent position with a duration of 3 years. In 40 weeks per year, an average of 16 hours per week is worked. The pay will be 20/hour. For more information, job description and specifications, please contact Chris Graham [email protected]

Closing date: November 20, 2022.

Funded by The Coastal Communities Fund and Table Tennis Scotland. Download full job description









