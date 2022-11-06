Men’s soccer rallies to earn points in 2-2 draw at Princeton





Next game: Dartmouth College 11/12/2022 | 1:00 pm ESPN+ Nov. 12 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Dartmouth College PRINCETON, NJ Harvard University men’s football scored twice in the last 25 minutes behind sophomore goals Ludovico Rollo and junior James Fahmy to recover from a 2-0 deficit and earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Princeton University on Saturday afternoon at Roberts Stadium. Facing a 1-0 deficit at halftime and a 2-0 margin in the 46e minute, the Crimson (8-4-4, 2-1-3 Ivy) gathered behind a goal from Rollo in the 66e minute and an equalizer from Fahmy in the 85e minute to finish on a tie with the host Tigers (6-5-4, 1-2-3 Ivy). Harvard extended its undefeated streak to seven games, moving to 4-0-3 in that period. 36 in this week’s RPI, the Crimson has posted an undefeated 2-0-3 Ivy League mark over the last five conference games in a league that has the fourth-highest conference RPI in the nation. Harvard Highlights sophomore Ludovico Rollo scored for the second time in the last three games. Rollo also scored in Harvard’s 2-1 come-from-behind win over Yale.

The Crimson’s 34 shots marked a season highlight. For the year, Harvard posted double-digit shots in 12 of the 16 games and counted 20 or more shots in each of the five games.

Harvard advanced to 41-45-10 all-time vs. Princeton. LUDOVICO ROLLO with the PURPOSE! ?? We’ll be right back here following the service of Marko Isakovic ! 66′ | Princeton 2, Harvard 1 Watch live on ESPN+https://t.co/8CpvXZwjPN#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/PW00BK8m7T Harvard Men’s Soccer (@harvardmsoccer) Nov 5, 2022 ????????. ????????. ????????????. ????????????. James Fahmy makes the goal in the 85′ after ‘s free kick Alessandro Arlottic ! From a 2-0 deficit we are now 2-2! Watch live on ESPN+https://t.co/8CpvXZwjPN#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/gk5ljSJZRc Harvard Men’s Soccer (@harvardmsoccer) Nov 5, 2022 How it happened Princeton’s Daniel Diaz Bonilla opened the scoring in the 25 e minute, converting assists from Mateo Godoy and Walker Gillespie at the 24:11 mark.

minute, converting assists from Mateo Godoy and Walker Gillespie at the 24:11 mark. The Tigers took a 2-0 lead early in the second half when Gillespie scored a goal in under a minute into the second 45. Diaz Bonilla and Jack Jasinski assisted in marking 45:44.

minute as a junior drove a shot into the frame at the 84:57 mark. After sophomore sent a free kick to goal, Fahmy shot the ball into the net in the ensuing rebound. The Crimson put pressure on the Tigers throughout the second half, taking advantage in shots (22-8), shots on target (11-4) and corners (5-2). Harvard counted 10 shots out of 78e to the 90e minute, including seven shots on target. We scored twice in the last 25 minutes to recover from a 2-0 deficit and earn a 2-2 Ivy away draw. ?? We have extended our unbeaten run to 7?? matches (4-0-3). ??#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/kJcMFqiMxZ Harvard Men’s Soccer (@harvardmsoccer) Nov 5, 2022 Next one Harvard hosts Dartmouth on Saturday, November 12 at 1:00 PM (ESPN+) at Jordan Field in the regular season finale.

