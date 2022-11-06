Colorado State soccer team misses opportunity to upset San Jose State

SAN JOSE, California. This game makes for a restless sleep.

The Colorado state football team was there at every opportunity to cause a massive shock, but a few costly mistakes were doomed to doom the Rams.

San Jose State was a 24.5 point favorite and escaped with a 28-16 win in a weird, crazy nighttime Mountain West game.

I feel for our players. We have a lot of kids who work hard, a lot of kids poured their hearts into that game,” said CSU coach Jay Norvell. “As a coach, I feel like I have to do a better job helping them. That’s a hard thing to swallow. I’m not disappointed in how hard our kids are playing.”

Here are four takeaways from the game.

Funky finish

What a strange finish in this one.

CSU (2-7, 2-3 MW) fell 21-10 in the fourth quarter as the Rams drove to San Jose State 1 but failed to score. Instead of a field goal to reduce it to a one-score match, CSU opted to try the TD and turned it around on downs.

The defense gave the attack another chance and the Rams scored in a strange way. CSU QB Clay Millen left injured after being hit by his own lineman during a play.

Jackson Stratton came in at QB for the fourth and long and pushed him into the end zone. Tory Horton appeared to pull back a San Jose State DB before grabbing the pass and entering the end zone.

CSU’s two-point attempt failed when the Rams made it 21-16 with 4:21 left.

But the San Jose States offense was able to move the ball. A great run play and pass play brought SJSU to CSU’s goal line and Kairee Robinson ran 2:22 in his second TD of the game to seal the win.

San Jose State goes to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in league to stay in the game to win the West Division.

Red zone costs CSU again

CSU has had a disastrous season in the red zone and it could have cost the Rams a major upset on Saturday.

The Rams made four trips to the red zone, scoring three runs.

It always hurts to march across the field and get into scoring position and not be able to hit it,” said CSU receiver Horton, who had nine catches for 196 yards and a touchdown.

One ended in confusion (more on that below) at the end of the first half, but CSU missed opportunities.

CSU had a first-half first-and-goal at the 5 and kicked a 26-yard field goal. In the fourth quarter (a 21-10 deficit at this point) the Rams drove all the way to 1 before turning it around on downs.

During the season, the Rams have 18 red zone trips and only four touchdowns of those. That is a rate at which a team cannot win.

CSU is statistically the worst red zone team in the nation and it showed on Saturday. The Rams also scored 13 penalties for 101 yards.

We had way too many penalties and didn’t finish in the red zone and that was the difference in the game in the end,” said Norvell.

CSU’s two touchdowns came on the 40-yard pass to Horton and a 56-yard run from Avery Morrow on the first drive of the game for the Rams.

Millen finished 15-24 for 262 yards and an interception that ended a red zone trip. The Rams defeated San Jose State 469-355.

The loss means CSU is officially out of contention to qualify for a bowl.

End of half madness

The first half ended in chaos and, in the eyes of CSU, controversy.

The Rams led 10-7 and entered San Jose State territory. Millen was fired, but a facemask penalty was called on San Jose State with 37 seconds left, taking the Rams to the SJSU 17.

Replays show that the clock was running for the next snap, which came with 22 seconds left. On that snap, Millen scrambled 9 yards, but the clock ran up before CSU could get the ball and the Rams couldn’t extend the lead. Norvell declined to say much about the series, except that he thought the Rams couldn’t nail the ball.

“You have to ask the officials. We tried to kill the football and they wouldn’t let us kill the football. You have to ask them,” Norvell said.

The Coloradoan has asked the Mountain West for comment on the sequence.

Regardless of the mechanics of what didn’t happen, it probably didn’t cost CSU the game, but missing points was important.

Cordeiro makes enough plays

San Jose States Chevan Cordeiro has a case as the best quarterback in the Mountain West.

He raised Colorado State last season as Hawaiis QB and was recruited by Norvell and the staff to join the Rams this offseason. It was under consideration, but he ended up at San Jose State.

CSU kept him in check for much of the game, but he made enough plays.

His 2-yard touchdown pass in the first half came on a totally broken play and he threw completely back across the field on the money.

He led SJSU on an efficient scoring drive to open the third quarter and give the Spartans their first lead. His 35-yard strike on Elijah Cooks in the fourth quarter turned it into a two-goal game and put the Rams in a hole.

Cordeiro finished 27-42 for 274 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

