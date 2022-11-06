Tennis team Red Raider records 10 wins over Big 12 Invite





LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The Texas Tech women’s tennis team closed their fall season with a strong performance at the Big 12 Fall Invitational this weekend after racking up 10 total wins in three days of work. In addition, junior Camryn Stepp went 3-1 in singles to win her flight. Stepp lost just one set in her three wins as she took victories against Kylin Sadler (Kansas), 6-1, 6-1, Amber Hochstatter (Oklahoma State), 6-2, 6-1 and Vanesa Suarez (Kansas State), 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-0). Freshman Yekaterina Dmirtrichenko also went 3-1 in singles, taking victories over Carmen Roxana Manu (Kansas), 7-6(1), 6-2, Ting Pei Chang (West Virginia), 6-0, 6-2, and Rozalia Gruszczynska (State of Kansas), 6-0, 6-1. 115-rated by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Olivia Peet added another win for the Red Raiders when she defeated Oklahoma State’s Alana Wolfberg 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. In doubles, the team set a 3-1 overall record, with Dmitrichenko and Stepp leading the way with two wins each. Dmitrichenko and Stepp teamed up, beating Silvia Maria Costache and Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas) with a score of 6-2. Then Dmitrichenko and Peet recorded a victory against the duo Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas (Oklahoma State), 6-3. Peet and Stepp took another double win for the Red Raiders when they overtook Mariana Manyoma Velasquez and Sadler (Kansas) with a dominant 6-1 score. SINGLE RESULTS #115 beats Olivia Peet. Alan Wolfberg (Oklahoma State), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 Yekaterina defeats Dmitrichenko. Carmen Roxana Manu (Kansas), 7-6 (1), 6-2 Yekaterina defeats Dmitrichenko. Ting-Pei Chang (West Virginia), 6-0, 6-2 Yekaterina defeats Dmitrichenko. Kansas State Rozalia Gruszczynska, 6-0, 6-1 Camryn beats Stepp. Kylin Sadler (Kansas), 6-1, 6-1 Camryn beats Stepp. Amber Hochstatter (State of Oklahoma), 6-2, 6-1 Camryn beats Stepp. Vanesa Suarez (State of Kansas), 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-0) Sofia Rojas (state of Oklahoma). #115 Olivia Peet, 6-0, 6-4 Emma Staker (Oklahoma) beats. #115 Olivia Peet, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 Oklahoma State Raquel Gonzalez. #115 Olivia Peet, 7-5, 7-5 Romana Cisovska (Oklahoma) beats. Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Pei Ju Hsieh (West Virginia) defeats. Camryn Stepp, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) DOUBLE RESULTS Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Olivia Peet beats. Amber Hochstatter/Sofia Rojas (state of Oklahoma), 6-3 Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Camryn Stepp beats. Silvia Maria Costache/Malkia Ngounoue (Kansas), 6-2 Olivia defeats Peet/Camryn Stepp. Mariana Manyoma Velasquez/Kylin Sadler (Kansas), 6-1 #39 defeats Sofia Cabezas/Miska Kadleckova (State of Iowa). Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Olivia Peet, 6-1 Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

