Ovechkin of Capitals sets NHL record for most goals with one team





WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin broke the NHL record for most goals scored by one team when he scored his 787th Saturday for the Washington Capitals in a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena.

“It’s clearly a huge moment,” Ovechkin said. “The last few games have been big milestones and unfortunately we didn’t get the win. But it’s a special moment and it’s nice to have my kids, my wife and all the fans (here) as well. My parents watched Moscow with me. So it’s a special moment.” Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:55 of the second period with a left circle one-timer from a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk on a power play. “I got out late in the power play, and it’s always a good idea to get him the puck there on that side, and he did the heavy lifting there,” said Van Riemsdyk. “A great shot and incredible performance. Best goalscorer ever, and just another milestone.” Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe, who scored 786 goals in 1,687 games in 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings between 1946 and 1971. Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, who selected him as the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft The 37-year-old left wing had tied the record when he hit his 786 . scorede goal in the second period of a 3-1 loss in Detroit on Thursday, when Howe’s son, Mark, was in attendance. The goal was scored about three miles from the site of the Olympia, where Howe scored his 786th goal for Detroit on April 3, 1971. “I’ve played my entire career here in Washington,” Ovechkin said after tying Howe. “Tied up with a legend, it’s a pretty big number, and it’s a pretty cool achievement.” Video: [email protected]: Ovechkin passes Howe and breaks record Ovechkin, who has scored seven goals in 13 games this season, also came in 14 goals from Howe for second place in NHL history. Howe finished his NHL career at 801 after scoring 15 goals in 80 games for the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80 after six seasons in the World Hockey Association (1973-79) and two years of retirement. “I always say my goal is to stay with one team for my entire career,” said Ovechkin. “Of course I’m lucky enough to be able to do those kinds of things. So it’s pretty cool.” Mark Howe knows it’s only a matter of time before Ovechkin exceeds his father’s total, leaving only Wayne Gretzky, who holds the NHL record with 894 goals. “His shot is as good as any other,” said Mark. “Very few people have that kind of talent. Once they start losing it, they start hitting the goalkeeper in the top. His pucks are still going into the corner.” “Obviously he loves what he does. Sometimes money, people get happy. He’s not happy. You can tell he’s driven. He wants to win. He’s a [heck] of a goalscorer.” NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika and independent correspondent Dave Hogg contributed to this report

