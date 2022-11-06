Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Releases Team Nagaland Kit and Jerseys





Nagaland chief Neiphiu Rio was seen releasing the kit and jersey of Team Nagaland, which will participate in the 2nd Olympic Games in northeast Shillong, Meghalaya. Dimapur, Nov. 6 (EMN): Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially released Team Nagaland’s playing kit and jerseys for the next 2 days on Sunday.nd Olympic Games in Northeast Shillong, Meghalaya, November 10-16e. Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) said in an update that the kit and uniforms were designed and conceptualized by NOA’s in-house design team in conjunction with Kaki Marketing’s design team led by Kakivi Chishi.

The theme of Team Nagaland is Stronger Together and the jerseys depict the artwork of the famous Naga artists Akup Buchem, from the Longleng district. The artwork printed on the back of the Nagaland track jacket depicts Naga scarves tied in a knot and accompanied by the Stronger together message. Of the 18 sports disciplines in the 2022 North East Olympic Games, the Nagaland contingents will compete in 17 sports disciplines, including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, football, golf, judo, karate, lawn tennis, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo , weightlifting, wrestling and wushu. The models showing off the uniforms before the release are athletes selected to represent Nagaland at the Northeast Olympics. The models and players are Shekhotolu (badminton), Tovali (badminton), Kisino (table tennis), Nodeto (cycling), Seyievizo Kire (basketball) and Keheihingbe (wushu). According to NOA, the team kit includes a tracksuit, travel and semi-formal T-shirt and shorts, competition uniforms of top and bottom clothing, training/running shoes and socks, sports backpack, sports trolley luggage bag and sports cap. Specialized sports disciplines such as cycling and wrestling are provided with separate uniforms and competition shoes. Spikes and shoes are also provided for specialized athletic events. Imported bicycles and equipment are provided for the cycling team and tennis rackets are provided for tennis players. The Nagaland Sports Association under the banner of the Nagaland Olympic Association wishes the team every success and calls on the people of Nagaland to issue moral and prayer support to all young athletes and spokespersons who will represent the state.

