Sports
Syed Haider Ali, ‘Godfather’ of Railways cricket, dies aged 79: The Tribune India
New Delhi, November 6
Syed Haider Ali, a true cricketer and one of the best left arm spinners never to play for India, has passed away after a long illness.
Haider died in Prayagraj on Saturday. He was 79.
Haider is survived by two sons – Syed Sher Ali and Raza Ali.
“He had been suffering from chest congestion for a while. After a routine checkup with his doctor, we were returning home when he suddenly collapsed. He died around 1.30pm on Saturday,” Raza, a former first-class cricketer, told PTI.
Haider made his first-class debut for the Railways in the 1963-64 season and then played with honors for his side for nearly 25 years.
Haider, a classic Orthodox left-arm spinner who honed his skills across the country in the 1960s and 1970s, crushed batters through trickery and trickery.
By the time he hung up his boots in 1988, Haider was by far the most celebrated cricketer for the Railways.
He finished with 366 wickets in 113 first-class games, scalping three 10-wicket hauls and 25 five-wicket hauls, averaging an impressive 19.71.
Not only did he perform well as a spinner, but Haider was equally adept with the bat and made invaluable contributions hitting number 7.
“He scored 120 against Vidarbha in Nagpur in a Ranji Trophy match in 1984-85 season. I remember we lost seven wickets and stared at an innings loss. Without him we would have lost that game,” former Railways coach Vinod Sharma told PTI.
Scoring 3,125 runs, including three centuries and 10 half-centuries from 158 innings, is a testament to his batting achievements.
Not many people know that Haider started his top-notch career as a ripping left arm pacer. It was at the urging of former railroad captain William Ghosh that he switched to left-hand drive.
After his retirement he took up the position of chief elector at the railways.
“He was our selector when Railways won the Ranji Trophy titles in 2001-02 and 2004-05 respectively,” Sharma recalls.
When news of Haider’s death began to trickle in, the Railways Cricket Association was in a state of shock.
Sanjay Bangar, the former Indian all-rounder who played for the Railways in the 1990s, remembered Haider as a “strong” and “respected” individual.
“Very sorry to hear the tragic news. I never got the chance to play alongside him, but I played when he was the main selector of the Railroad team. He was a hero. A gentle and respected person,” Bangar told PTI.
“It’s a huge loss for us. I can’t even begin to describe how I feel now. He made Railways cricket a force to be reckoned with. He was our godfather,” Sharma explained.
Despite being such an irresistible force on the domestic circuit, Haider never made the switch to international cricket.
In a sense he was a very unsung hero, practicing his profession at a time when India boasted of the famous quartet of spinners namely Bishen Singh Bedi, Erappali Prasanna, Shrinivas Venkatraghavan and Bhagwath Chandrashekar.
However, Haider never held a grudge for not making it to the Indian national team.
“He used to say that Bedi was India’s number 1 spinner, followed by Padmakar Shivalkar and Rajinder Goel,” Sharma noted.
“Only take my name after these three cricketers,” he added.
The Railways and the Jammu & Kashmir team, which will warm up on Sunday at the Karnail Singh Stadium here in the national capital, observed a two-minute silence before the game in honor of Haider.
