University of North Texas





TULSA, Oklahoma. Led by a perfect weekend on the field from Matilde Morais, North Texas women’s tennis ended their fall season with a solid weekend performance in the Hurricane Invite. Led by a perfect weekend on the field from Matilde Morais, North Texas women’s tennis ended their fall season with a solid weekend performance in the Hurricane Invite. Morais, who played with teammate Jasmine Adams in doubles, scored 3-0 in doubles and 2-0 in singles to help UNT achieve an overall record of 14-9 over the weekend. “We closed one of the most successful fall seasons this weekend with many great performances in both singles and doubles,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “We’ve come a long way since first practice. Each of our players has improved a lot. We have a very close-knit team that is tenacious on the pitch. It’s super exciting to go into the season with momentum and optimism. coming this spring.” The Mean Green went 9-6 in singles and set a 5-3 record in doubles as a team, playing against Central Arkansas, Wichita State and host Tulsa. UNT started the weekend with a 6-3 win in doubles against Morais and Adams and five wins in singles against WSU. Adams (6-4, 6-4), Morais (6-4, 7-5), Olivia Malm (6-3, 6-3) and Olivia Halvorsen (6-1, 6-0) all won their matchups in straight sets. Additionally, Kexuan Zhou was able to win a thrilling comeback 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to wrap up a solid opening day. In all, the Mean Green defeated the Shockers in six of the nine total games. On Saturday, UNT met a similar fate, as they recorded seven wins in nine games against UCA. The combinations of Morais and Adams (7-6 [4]), Gloria Alogo Piqueras and Malm (7-5) and Halvorsen and Zhou (6-1) all won their respective matchups for a perfect 3-0 record in doubles. In the singles matchups, Adams, Alogo, Morais and Malm all beat the Bears in straight sets. On the final day of competition, UNT faced a solid Tulsa team, with Adams and Morais taking the lone win for the Mean Green against the Golden Hurricane 7-5. In all, the Mean Green set a 1-4 record against the host school. As a team, the Mean Green posted an impressive overall record of 104–57 across all games this fall. UNT went 30-15 in doubles and 74-42 in singles in a strong fall semester. The Mean Green returns to the courts on January 13 when they open the spring season in Fort Myers, Florida against Miami or Ohio. Day One Results Adams/Morais (UNT) beats Kong/Kurahashi (WSU) 6-3

Anzo/Kudryavtseva (WSU) beats. Alogo/Malm (UNT) 6-1

Chantava/Hamilton (WSU) beats. Halvorsen/Zhou (UNT) 6-3

Jasmine Adams (UNT) beats. Lingwei Kong (WSU) 6-4, 6-4

Natsumi Kurahasi (WSU) defeats. Gloria Alogo Piqueras (UNT) 7-5, 6-2

Matilde Morais (UNT) beats. Kristina Kudryavtseva (WSU) 6-4, 7-5

Olivia Malm (UNT) beats. Clara Whitaker (WSU) 6-3, 6-3

Kexuan Zhou (UNT) beats Theodora Chantava (WSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Olivia Halvorsen (UNT) beats. Ting-An Chen (UCA) 6-1, 6-0 Day Two Results Alogo/Malm (UNT) def. Hamanga/Lee (UCA) 7-5

Adams/Morais (UNT) beats. Gledic/Kazama (UCA) 7-6 [4]

Halvorsen/Zhou (UNT) def. Miyakawa/Ross (UCA) 6-1

Jasmine Adams (UNT) beats. Konomi Miyakawa (UCA) 6-1, 6-2

Gloria Alogo Piqueras (UNT) beats. Sumomo Hamanaga (UCA) 6-4, 6-0

Matilde Morais (UNT) beats. Maja Gledic (UCA) 6-2, 6-2

Olivia Malm (UNT) beats. Nanoka Kazama (UCA) 6-0, 6-1

Ting-An Chen (UCA) beats Kexuan Zhou (UNT) 6-2, 7-5, 7-5

Harriet Hamilton (WSU) beats. Olivia Halvorsen (UNT) 6-4, 6-4 Day Three Results Adams/Morais (UNT) def. Hutchings/Naranjo (Tulsa) 6-4

Nahurska/Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Halvorsen/Malm (UNT) 7-5

Lily Hutchings (Tulsa) beats. Jasmine Adams (UNT) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

Oleksandra Nahurska (Tulsa) beats. Gloria Alogo Piqueras (UNT) 6-1, 6-7, 6-1

Myroslava defeats Zelenchuk (Tulsa). Olivia Malm (UNT) 6-4, 6-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meangreensports.com/news/2022/11/6/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-closes-fall-season-with-strong-showing-at-hurricane-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos