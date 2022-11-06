Espalion, capital of La Francophonie and table tennis





The international seminar for leaders of French-speaking table tennis federations has taken up residence in the city.

Very recently, the city hosted the opening ceremony of the international seminar for leaders of French-speaking table tennis federations under the labels “Terre de jeux 2024” and “Impact 2024”. Espalion is certified as an “Olympic Games preparation center for the disciplines of table tennis, table tennis for the disabled and handball Paris 2024”. A performance in honor of La Francophonie: Belgium, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Comoros, France, the Democratic Republic of Congo (capital Kinshasa), the Republic of Congo (capital Brazzaville), Ivory Coast, the Republic of Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Niger, Senegal, Switzerland, Togo and Tunisia represent a strong Francophonie at the service of the sport. The Occitanie region, the department, the state, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee through the French Table Tennis Federation, the International Francophonie Games Committee, the ComCom “Comtal, Lot en Truyre”, the international table tennis player of the Francophonie, were also represented . Athletes were also in attendance, including Aby Gaye, basketball player who plays on the French team, and Sarah Hanffou, Cameroonian international table tennis player and president of the Ping Sans Frontires association, whose intervention was greatly applauded. The ceremony was then hosted by Michel Rouquette, former coach of the French Trampoline team, who played the role of “Monsieur Loyal” all afternoon. The intervention of officials and leaders of international federations was interrupted by video projections promoting the city of Espalion, the 2022 ping tour and the achievements in certain African countries thanks to the partnerships established with these countries, such as water and sanitation, the construction of tables ping pong tables made on site with local materials Some cooperation agreements were also signed with the French-speaking African table tennis federations. All speakers praised the initiative of the city of Espalion and its institutional partners, the excellent reception and the quality of its sports facilities. “They carried loud and clear the Francophonie and the hope that sport represents for future generations.” ric Picard concluded one of his speeches with the expression of a dream: “Let France have one foot in Europe and the other in Africa.” This expression must have especially “spoken” to certain leaders of Francophone African federations. Because if everyone welcomed the partnerships with Espalion, some also implied: “loubli” of Africa by certain countries, alerting them to their critical lack of material resources, especially halls, to develop sport in their country. This seminar of a few days will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening ties and synergies between all these French-speaking federations.

