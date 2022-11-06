Sports
‘U’ wins fight with Illini in five sets
It was only Minnesota’s second five-setter this year and the Gophers are 1-1 in those games.
Taylor Landfairled Minnesota with 19kills and Jenna Wenaas counted 14kills and ninedigs. Melani Shaffmaster went for 43 assists and 18 digs whileCC McGraw paced the backcourt with 13 digs.
As a team, Minnesota (15-7, 10-4 Big Ten) batted .259 with 54 kills, 11 team blocks, 57 digs and six aces. Illinois (11-13, 6-8 Big Ten) batted .222 with 68 kills, eight team blocks, 63 digs and fiveaces.
Brooke Mosherand Raina Terry led Illinois with 21 kills.
Set up breakdown:
Set 1: After the Illini scored first, the Gophers took eight of the next nine points to take an impressive 8-2 lead. Lauren Crow started the ‘U with a kill and Elise McGhie followed by an ace. Jenna Wenaas and Taylor Landfair also had a few early kills. The Gophers would rise 11-4 before Illinois called the first timeout. The Illini would narrow the lead to five at 14-9 before the Gophers sent it back to seven at 19-12 after kills from Carter Booth and Vienna. The Illini scored to make it 19-13 for a kill of Arica Davis and a UI attack foul put Minnesota at 21-13, forcing the home team to take the final timeout of the frame. Illinois wouldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way when the ‘U’ set finished one, 25-15. Minnesota hit .417 compared to just .139 for the Illini. Wenaas and Landfair each had three murders, while Booth and Davis had two.
Set 2: Illinois quickly jumped out in set two, scoring seven of the first 11 and nine of the first 14 to take a 9-5 lead. Minnesota answered back and scored five of the next seven to narrow the lead to just one at 11-10. Wenaas had a kill in the sprint combined with three UI attack errors. The Illini would react right away, tacking five of the next six, then getting a set-high five at 16-11, forcing a Minnesota timeout. The Gophers wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the way, as the Illini played evenly until they scored five of the last six points of the set to win, 25-16. Through two, the teams were level on one set apiece.
Set 3: The Illini came out hot again, taking five of the first seven from four kills to go up 5-2. A couple of kills, each from Booth and Landfair, helped the Gophers reattach it and six and seven. A kill and an ace helped UI take another two-point lead at 10-8 before Minnesota answered to capture it. The Gophers took their first lead of the set at 12-11 after a kill from Booth. The ‘U’ would score three of the next four and get a kill of Melani Shaffmaster and an ace from Landfair to move up 15-12, forcing an Illinois timeout. A kill from Wenaas and another ace from Landfair ended a 9-2 Minnesota run to take the set with a 17-12 lead. A couple of offensive errors by UI and a kill by Davis took the ‘U’ to 21-16, meaning the home side took its last time-out of the set. The Gophers would close set three and win 25-19. The Gophers finished with a 17-9 run after trailing 10-8.
Set 4: Minnesota jumped out to an early 5-2, lead and got consecutive aces from Rachel Kilkelly at the beginning. The ‘U’ went up 8-3 on a kill from Wenaas, but a 5-0 run sped up by two kills from UI’s Raina Terry made it eight and forced a timeout in Minnesota. Kills from Shaffmaster and Landfair made it 12-9 Minnesota until the Illini got two consecutive kills to narrow the lead to one. Kills from Davis and Wenaas then caused a UI attacking foul that left the Gophers at 15-11 and forced a home team timeout. Four straight points from the Illini would tie the game on 15 of the break. The Gophers would react and score four of the next five to rise 19-16, leading to Illinois’ final timeout. Kilkelly capped off the sprint with her third ace of the match. Minnesota was set to rise 20-16 after a Landfair kill, but the Illini responded with a 5-0 charge, taking a 21-20 lead and forcing Minnesota into a timeout. The UI would go up 22-20 before a Wenaas kill and Booth block tied it up. The teams would exchange points for 23 before the Illini capped it off with two kills to win, 25-23.
Set 5: The two teams traded the first six points before a Gophers service foul and UI ace took the home team to 5-3. An Illini error and a kill from Davis made it 5-5. The Gophers would go up 7-6 before Illinois scored the next two to move up 8-7 as the teams flipped the sides of the net. The two teams would go back and forth and tie at eight, nine, 10 and 11 before the Illini called a timeout with the ‘U’ taking a 12-11 lead. Minnesota up 13-11 and 14-12, Illinois cut it to 14-13 before Wenaas capped it off with a kill. She led the ‘U’ with three kills in the final set.
NEXT ONE:Minnesota (15-7, 10-4 Big Ten) returns home and takes on Maryland (6:30 PM on Friday) and Indiana (2:00 PM on Sunday) to close their Big Ten home slate. Sunday afternoon is senior day at the Pav. Both games will be shown on B1G+.
remarkable:
-Minnesota moves to all-time 44-40-1 against Illinois, including a 15-2 record under Hugh. Minnesota has won eight in a row and 12 of 13 against the Illini.
–CC McGraw (13) earned her 98th career 10+ digs, including her 13th this season. She is now up to 1,809 for her career, just 61 behind Dalianliz Rosado for the No. 3 spot in Minnesota laurels.
-McGraw is the fourth Gopher to have completed more than 1,800 career digs.
–Melani Shaffmaster posted 43 assists and 18digs, her 11th double this season.
–Taylor Landfair(19) scored double figures for the 22nd time this season and the 40th time in her career. She is one of only two Power Five players in the country to hit double digits in every match.
–Carter Booth six blocks counted, the eighth 5+ block game this season.
–Rachel Kilkelly counted 11 excavations, its fourth 10+ excavation competition of 2022 and third consecutive.
-Kilkelly also had three aces, her first 3+ ace match of the year and fifth of her career.
-Minnesota (11) posted 10+ blocks for the 14th time this season.
