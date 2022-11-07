College Football Polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 10





The Top 25 experienced arguably the biggest turmoil of the season on Saturday, with several ranked teams falling, including three in the top-10 matchups. The biggest match on paper was the “Game of the Century” between No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee in Athens. The Bulldogs methodically ended any chance the Volunteers had of winning, but Hendon Hooker and Co. grind it out 27-13 win. The game between No. 6 Alabama and No. 15 LSU was certainly more entertaining as the teams battled in a back-and-forth affair in which the Tigers won 32-31 on a brave 2-point conversion attempt in overtime. With that, the Crimson Tide will miss the College Football Playoff for only the second time since its inception in 2014. LSU, meanwhile, tops the SEC West division and looks forward to meeting Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The only top-10 team to fall prey to an unranked opponent was Clemson No. 5, who was battered by the unranked Notre Dame in a 35-14 blowout. DJ Uiagalelei was back on the bench, but even backup Cade Klubnik couldn’t lead the Tigers back against the Fighting Irish. MORE: College football rankings: How Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson losses affect the playoff race Those weren’t the only ranked teams to lose on Saturday: No. 13 Kansas State, No. 14 Illinois, No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Wake Forest, No. 22 Syracuse, and No. 24 Oregon State all fell in Week 10 as well . How do those losses affect the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings? These are the latest rankings after week 10: MORE: College Football Playoff Ranking Schedule, 2022 Release Dates College Football Ranking for Week 10 Coach poll Rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 9-0 1,572 (61) 2 Ohio State 9-0 1,505 3 Michigan 9-0 1,447 (2) 4 TCU 9-0 1,335 5 Tennessee 8-1 1,284 6 Oregon 8-1 1,271 7 USC 8-1 1140 8 LSU 7-2 1.082 9 be Miss 8-1 1.056 10 UCLA 8-1 988 11 Alabama 7-2 973 12 Clemson 8-1 896 13 Utah 7-2 888 14 North Carolina 8-1 737 15 Penn State 7-2 717 16 NC state 7-2 568 17 Tulane 8-1 555 18 Texas 6-3 368 19 Freedom 8-1 366 20 Illinois 7-2 302 21 UCF 7-2 273 22 Kansas state 6-3 243 23 Washington 7-2 175 24 Kentucky 6-3 173 25 our lady 6-3 133 Others who receive votes: Coast Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Awake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida state 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi state 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; UTSA 6; pit 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise is 1. MORE: Week 10 College Football Playoff Rankings AP Top 25 This section will be updated when the AP Top 25 is released. Rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 9-0 1,574 (62) 2 Ohio State 9-0 1,500 (1) 3 Michigan 9-0 1.455 4 TCU 9-0 1,361 5 Tennessee 8-1 1,339 6 Oregon 8-1 1,258 7 LSU 8-1 1,132 8 USC 7-2 1.061 9 UCLA 8-1 1.040 10 Alabama 7-2 1,009 11 be Miss 8-1 962 12 Clemson 8-1 938 13 Utah 7-2 881 14 Penn State 8-2 735 15 North Carolina 8-1 676 16 Tulane 8-1 607 17 NC state 7-2 547 18 Texas 6-3 399 19 Freedom 8-1 358 20 our lady 6-3 316 21 Illinois 7-2 262 22 UCF 7-2 257 23 Kansas state 6-3 247 24 Washington 7-2 187 25 State of Florida 6-3 78 Others who receive votes: Cincinnati 74; Kentucky61; Coast Carolina 46; Wake Forest 34; Oklahoma State 21; Baylor 19; Kansas10; Mississippi state 8; South Carolina 6; Troy 5; UTSA 5; Louisville 3; Oregon State 3; San Jose State 1.

