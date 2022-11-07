US Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Peter McNab dies at age 70





Peter McNab, the former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche, passed away on Sunday. He was 70. McNab, who has been the color analyst for the Avalanche since its inception in 1995, was diagnosed with cancer last year. He continued to game while under treatment. In February, McNab announced that his doctors had told him the cancer was in remission. The Avalanche and Altitude, the team’s regional sports network, shared the news of McNab’s passing. McNab grew up in a hockey family. His father, Max McNab, won a Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings before holding front office positions with the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals. McNab’s brother, David, spent more than 40 years in the NHL until he retired last season as senior vice president of hockey operations for the Anaheim Ducks. Peter McNab had a 14-year career finishing with 363 goals and 818 points over 954 games with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Devils. Though born in Vancouver, McNab spent part of his childhood in San Diego, where his father was head coach, and represented the United States at the 1986 IIHF Men’s World Championships. He ranks 14th all-time among American players in goals scored and 21st all-time among American players in points. He retired after the 1986-87 season and moved to the broadcasting booth the following year. McNab spent eight years as an analyst on Devils broadcasts. He then left the Devils to return to Colorado (he played as a player at the University of Denver) to become the color commentator for the Avalanche. McNab established himself as one of the longest-running analysts in the league during his time with the Avs. McNab’s contributions as a player and broadcaster culminated in his induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021.

