Student-athlete development program begins in Fort Providence





Through the Academy for Student Athlete Development (ASAD) program, students at Deh Gh Elementary and Secondary School in Fort Providence will see an increase in physical and mental activity at school. The program comes from Ontario’s Abilities Center, which this week announced the new partnership in the NWT. The Abilities Center focuses on creating opportunities for people of all levels in pursuing goals around life skills, the arts, and sports and recreation. The ASAD program plans to work with local coaches, the school board and territorial sports organizations to remove barriers for students in smaller communities, starting in Fort Providence. Advertisement.

Thorsten Gohl, physical literacy coordinator and ASAD table tennis coach in Fort Providence, says the program offers students the opportunity to experience sports and recreation on a larger scale. Twice a week they do sports, hockey or judo, twice a week they do strength and conditioning, twice a month they do northern native games and once a month they do mental performance and nutrition, Gohl said. The barriers we have in small communities are we don’t have that much capacity, we don’t have big teams, and we don’t have a handful of coaches to choose from, so this allows us to build the capacity piece while students are actually active. Students of Deh Gh schools get the chance to learn from coaches like Gohl, while also getting resources from virtual coaches across the country. Advertisement.

Gohl says he hopes the program will kick off in Fort Providence and eventually expand to other communities in the NWT. The main goal will be to create connections between sports at the national level and small communities. “This is an opportunity to listen to the communities and see what they want to learn,” he told Cabin Radio. “The reality is that there is still a struggle, the kids are still struggling and there are still questions like ‘Did you have breakfast this morning? Did you sleep all night?’ Those kind of things. “But there are kids who surprise me and they show up and we make it work.” Advertisement.

