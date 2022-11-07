Badgers extend winning streak to 12 matches

Next game: Rutgers 11/11/2022 | 7 p.m. B1G+ ($) U100.9 Nov. 11 (Fri) / 7 p.m. Rutgers

MADISON, Erase. After trailing eight points in the fourth set, the third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team rallied to defeat Indiana 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24 on Sunday afternoon at the UW Field House.

Trailing 21-13 in the fourth set, a 5-0 run brought the Badgers (19-3, 13-1 BIG) in three (21-18). A service ace from MJ Hammill made it just a one-run play (23-22), but Indiana (13-13, 6-8 BIG) served for the set point at 24-22. Back-to-back kills by Jade Demps and Sarah Franklin tied the score at 24 for an IU batting error followed by a block Danielle Hart and Demps sealed the win.

After easily winning the first two sets, Wisconsin struggled to receive the final two sets. Indiana scored an opponent’s season-high 13 service aces, including six in the fourth set alone. The Badgers also served well, scoring on eight service aces, including three from Hammill.

The Badgers hit .252 (49 kills-16 errors-131 tries) while Indiana had a .155 pass rate (51-27-155).

Sarah Franklin led the Badgers with 18 kills followed by Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek with nine each.

sophomore Julia Orzol led UW with a career-high tying 16 digs while Shanel Bramschreiber followed by 13 saves.

Hammill gave 21 assists to lead UW while Izzy Ashburn 18 helpers added.

The Badgers finished with an 8.0 – 4.0 block advantage, with Smrek leading the way by five stops. Demps and Hart followed with three blocks apiece.

Wisconsin broke open the first set with a 5-0 run to take a 10-6 lead. Ashburn had a service ace to close the point. The Hoosiers would narrow the lead to two, including 18-16 before UW went on a 3-0 run to lead 21-16. Smrek’s first service ace of his career capped off the win. The Badgers scored just seven kills in the first set as Indiana committed seven service errors that prevented Wisconsin from getting into an offensive rhythm.

The Badgers broke open the second set behind Bramschreiber’s serve. The libero served seven consecutive times as UW went on a 7-0 run to take a 23-12 lead. A 3-0 Indiana rally narrowed the lead to 23-16 before Wisconsin served the set point at 24-16. The Hoosiers held back a set point before an IU foul gave the Badgers a 2-0 lead in the game.

Four early service aces gave Indiana an 8-1 lead in set three, but Wisconsin came back slowly to tied the score at 20 on a service ace by Orzol. A kill on Robinson gave the Badgers a 22-21 lead, but IU scored three in a row and served for the set point at 24-22. A Hoosier service foul gave Wisconsin a chance to set the set to 24, which appeared to happen on the field due to a batting error in Indiana. IU challenged the call and a touch was called on the UW block, sending the game to a fourth set.

Straight from the court

head coach Kelly Sheffield

“We were in a fight. We fought back and we were able to get a draw. Right there towards the end, Joslyn (Boyer), when she came in and had a great time, dig in a big moment and stayed making big game after big game when we had our backs against the wall it was obvious that Anna (Smrek) came in and played in the middle and just had a decent day to herself was very big for us.

“It’s one of the luxuries that we have when you look at players like Anna and you have players like Devyn (Robinson), like Jade. Players you can move around and do different things and they’re fine with it. Jade is a perfect example of someone who has been used as a left side hitter, as a ride side hitter, as a back row only hitter, a server, as a passer To me that’s how the game should be played instead of just specializing in just one or two things right can do many different things well and give us flexibility.”

Anna Smrek

“Even before I got here, I grew up in the middle, put myself everywhere and I’m going to work hard and be ready to go.

“I don’t think we realized we were eight points behind at the time, we were very one-ball, next-ball mentality. We never thought about the last ball. We were very in the moment and kept calm. Don’t let our nerves go crazy. Slowly before we noticed those points falling away, we were there to compete, and I think that’s what we did.”

Jade Demps

“We talked earlier this week about how we are able to do so many things and not let it hurt us. We really showed tonight that we can just change it and it still works, I thought we fought a really good fight, we won a lot, but we never gave up.

“My pride is the pride of the team, I know they’re coming right at me, so my mindset is I grab this ball. I don’t care, I’ll help us out of whatever situation we find ourselves in. I have I worked very hard on my death and I was ready.”

Notes to know

Junior Caroline Crawford missed the first game of her collegiate career with a hand injury. sophomore Anna Smrek started instead of Crawford at center blocker.

missed the first game of her collegiate career with a hand injury. sophomore started instead of Crawford at center blocker. sophomore Anna Smrek posted her first service ace of her career to seal the first set win for the Badgers. The 6-foot-9 middle blocker/right-side hitter served three times after serving as a freshan only once.

posted her first service ace of her career to seal the first set win for the Badgers. The 6-foot-9 middle blocker/right-side hitter served three times after serving as a freshan only once. sophomore Julia Orzol tied her career high with 16 digs.

tied her career high with 16 digs. The Badgers have now won 12 games in a row, equating to the ninth longest winning streak in the history of the program. Wisconsin is also undefeated at the UW Field House this season at 11–0.

Wisconsin completed a season win for the Hoosiers, the third Big Ten opponent to go 2-0 this season. The Badgers also won both games against Michigan and Illinois.

Next one

The Badgers will wrap up the regular home season next weekend with Rutgers and Maryland. Wisconsin plays the Scarlet Knights on Friday at 7:00 PM UW celebrates Senior Night on Saturday when the Terrapins come to town. The first service is at 7:00 PM. Both matches will be broadcast live on B1G+ and can be heard on U100.9 FM.