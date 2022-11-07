Men’s Hockey Beats AIC, 3-2, For AHA Sweep





Next game: Sacred Heart 11/11/2022 | 19:05 Nov. 11 (Fri) / 7:05 PM Sacred Heart History SPRINGFIELD, Mass. RIT grad student defender Spencer Berry scored a goal and an assist while sophomore striker Tanner Andrew scored what turned out to be the winner of the third period on Sunday in the Tigers’ 3-2 Atlantic Hockey win in Springfield. RIT completed the conference sweep of the conference’s four-time defending champions after also skating to a 4-3 win in Saturday’s opener. HOW IT HAPPENED RIT opened the scoring 2:23 in the game. AIC attempted to clear the zone after goalkeeper Troy Kobryn saved a Tiger rush shot by freshman forward Philip Jacques but senior forward Elijah Gonsalves played a puck from the left boards and skated into the slot to score on a wrist shot over Kobryns’ blocker.

but senior forward played a puck from the left boards and skated into the slot to score on a wrist shot over Kobryns’ blocker. AIC tied the game just over three minutes later, but the Tigers re-took the lead with 11:08 on the clock. Kobryn made a path to save a close-range shot from a graduate student striker Kobe Walker on a tiger rush. A Yellow Jacket defender swept the puck from the crease to the left face-off circle, but Berry was there to blast Kobryn’s gauntlet once.

on a tiger rush. A Yellow Jacket defender swept the puck from the crease to the left face-off circle, but Berry was there to blast Kobryn’s gauntlet once. AIC scored the lone goal of the second and tied the score again, 2-2, with 15:37 left of the period.

RIT took the lead for a good 1:50 in the third period. Berry collected a puck outside the left face-off circle sent all the way around the end boards from the neutral zone by Andrew. Andrew camped in front of goal and tipped off a long shot from Berry that bounced off Kobryn’s pads, before getting just enough of his own rebound to get the puck under Kobryn. GAME NOTES Scarfone (7-1-0) scored a total of 31 saves, including 13 in the first period, for his fourth save of over 30 of the season. He also stopped 21 shots in Friday’s win over the Yellow Jackets.

RIT has swept AIC onto the road for the first time since taking consecutive 6-3/3-2 wins on November 11-12, 2019.

RIT (8-2-0, 7-1-0 AHA) makes its most winning start in the Division I era, breaking the 7-1-2 record to open the 2019-20 season. The 2002-03 Division III squad started with a 9-0-1 record.

Andrew scored his second winning goal of the season after also scoring the deciding score in Air Force’s 4-2 win (October 21). At the start of the day, seven Tigers had scored a winning goal this season. WHAT’S NEXT RIT hosts Sacred Heart (6-2-1, 6-1-1 AHA) this Friday and Saturday (November 11-12) in a showdown between the top two teams in the current Atlantic Hockey standings.

